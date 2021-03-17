Art House Productions Celebrates World Theatre Day With 'Out On Stage'

In honor of World Theatre Day, Art House Productions, along with former In the Life producers Charles Ignacio and John Catania, present Out on Stage, a virtual screening of archival clips and post-screening panel, on Sunday, March 28 from 3:00pm - 4:00pm EST via Zoom. Registration required to receive the Zoom link. Suggested donation $5. For more information and registration, click here: http://bit.ly/3lluqMv

Closed captions will be provided by Zoom's auto transcription service. To request ASL interpreters, please email info@arthouseproductions.org at least 72 hours before the event.

"We have had a long relationship with Art House Productions and look forward to this special program celebrating the world stage," says John Catania. "We will share some of our favorite LGBT theater stories from the In the Life Collection as we all eagerly anticipate the day we once again gather to watch the lights go down and the curtain go up."

Celebrate "World Theatre Day" virtually with an archival screening of In the Life, the first national television program devoted to issues of LGBTQ people. The program will take a look back on the ways in which the American theater has long been pushing forward the national conversation of diversity, equity, and inclusion. A Q&A with former In the Life producers, Charles Ignacio and John Catania will follow the screening.

The event will showcase historic archival footage and will highlight the talents of numerous theater artists with appearances by Jessica Hecht, Francis Jue, Nathan Lane, Joe Mantello, Sandra Oh, Patricia Racette, Stephen Spinella, BD Wong, director George C. Wolfe, playwrights Diana Son and Doug Wright, and renowned international opera director Francesca Zambello. Also included will be a 1994 interview with playwright Terrence McNally who passed away in 2020.

In the Life aired on PBS stations from 1992 to 2012 and was the first national television program devoted to the issues of LGBTQ people. It made an indelible impact on the impassioned debate around queer visibility and equality, and throughout its 20-year run, numerous segments were devoted to the performing arts. The segments chosen for this program come from the In the Life Collection that is now preserved at the UCLA Library Film & Television Archive. Two decades of historic In the Life episodes are now streaming from the UCLA website: https://www.cinema.ucla.edu/collections/inthelife

Zoom is an online video conferencing software that allows you to virtually interact when in-person meetings and events aren't possible. Participants must have wifi, download the application on a computer or smartphone, and sign up for a free Zoom account to participate. The Art House staff are available to help troubleshoot registration and download; please email info@arthouseproductions.org for assistance.

Founded in 2001, Art House Productions has long awarded adventurous and diverse performing artists with a stage to expose audiences to their ambitious and challenging projects. Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes. For more information about our programs, please visit our website at www.arthouseproductions.org. Follow us on social media @arthouseproductions @arthouseprods. To sign up for Art House's mailing list, please click here: http://eepurl.com/hd1FCj.