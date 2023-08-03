Art House Now Accepting Applications for the 2023-24 INKubator Program

Applications for Art House Productions' 2023-2024 INKubator Program are now open!

The INKubator program is an eight-month generative playwriting process for a select group of playwrights-in-residence in Jersey City, culminating in the annual INKubator New Play Festival, tentatively scheduled for May 6-15, 2024. The 2023-2024 INK Cohort will meet as a group and in-person monthly from October to May alongside program director Alex Tobey to share new pages, receive feedback, and develop the first draft of a brand new play.

Applications are open to playwrights who can commit to the program's monthly meetings and festival dates and have a play they are passionate about writing and developing with Art House Productions. While New Jersey residency is not a requirement for the INKubator program, we are seeking playwrights with some kind of association with New Jersey.

“In line with Art House's history and mission, I'm so excited that this year's INKubator will focus on highlighting the artists, the stories, and the majesty of New Jersey,” says INKubator Resident Director Alex Tobey. “Whether you've lived here your entire life, are a recent transplant, or just have fond memories of a summer at the Jersey Shore, we invite you to apply and spend the year developing your play with us!”

For questions about INKubator please email us at info@arthouseproductions. All other press inquiries please email sunjay@arthouseproductions.org.