Ariana DeBose, Andre De Shields, Tyne Daly & More Join George Street Playhouse's 2025 Gala Benefit

George Street Playhouse will present the 2025 Gala Benefit, celebrating the 90th birthday of former Governor of New Jersey, Thomas H. Kean, and saluting former Artistic Director David Saint for his 27 remarkable years of artistic leadership.



The 2025 Gala Benefit will take place on Sunday, May 17 at 4:30pm, beginning with a champagne reception and dinner at Stage Left/Catherine Lombardi followed by a cabaret and awards presentation at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.



Performers will include Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Tony Award winner Andre De Shields (Cats: The Jellicle Ball), Tony Award winner Roger Bart (Back to the Future: The Musical), six-time Emmy Award winner Tyne Daly (It Shoulda Been You), and Bobby Conte (A Bronx Tale). Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro (Memphis) and actress, author and philanthropist Marlo Thomas (Clever Little Lies) will also make an appearance at the event.



Trustees Ronald Bleich and Norman Politziner will be honored with the 2025 Thomas H. Kean Arts Advocacy Award at the event. The Thomas H. Kean Arts Advocacy Award was instituted by the George Street Playhouse Board of Trustees and management in 1989 as an annual tribute to an individual, corporation, or foundation whose dedication to the arts enhances the cultural life of our state. The inaugural award was presented to the Honorable Thomas H. Kean, who as governor and private citizen has had, and continues to have, a lasting and profound impact in making New Jersey a national model of excellence in the arts.



George Street Playhouse is now offering tickets for the performance and awards program only (excluding dinner and reception), starting at $99. Tickets for the full evening, including dinner and show, begin at $600. To purchase, visit www.georgestreetplayhouse.org.