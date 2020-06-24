Annie Minogue Band Performs In Final Episode Of MPAC's Facebook Live Fridays Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

MPAC concludes its Facebook Live concert series on Friday, June 26 at 12:30 pm, featuring the Annie Minogue Band.

The concert can be viewed on MPAC's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MayoPerformingArtsCenter/

The Annie Minogue Band is known for their driving and energizing sound, which combines a gutsy rock attitude with great pop sensibility and a hint of the blues, is reminiscent of some of rock's greatest female icons. The band has put on amazing performances worldwide alongside some of the industries heavyweights: David Lee Roth, Chris Whitley, Blues Traveler, The Smithereens, Steve Miller Band, Black Eyed Peas, Soul Asylum, and many more.

MPAC launched its Friday Facebook Live series on April 10. MPAC airs a new live concert every Friday. Concerts are recorded and can be viewed at later dates on MPAC's Facebook as well as the MPAC website.

Concerts will be rebroadcast over the summer.

