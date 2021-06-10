An Evening Of Dueling Pianos Will Be Performed at the State Theatre of New Jersey in Honor of Pride Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents An Evening of Dueling Pianos featuring Nate Hopkins and Debbie Tjong on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7pm. This virtual Pride Month event will be hosted on Zoom by drag queen performer, Victoria Lace. A minimum donation of $15 allows patrons to participate in the event. Proceeds raised support State Theatre's Community Engagement programs. To sign up for this event, go to STNJ.org/Event/Dueling-Pianos.

The Pride Month event is presented by State Theatre New Jersey's LGBTQ Community Engagement Committee. Launched in 2016, State Theatre's LGBTQ Community Engagement Committee is comprised of dedicated community leaders with a wide range of backgrounds that champion diversity, increase engagement, and build relationships with members of New Jersey's diverse community.

The STNJ Pride event will feature an audience interactive dueling pianos performance which will allow audience members to request songs. The event will also include giveaways and special guest appearances. Those who sign up for the event will automatically be entered to win a variety of prizes, including gift certificates to Fiddleheads Restaurant in Jamesburg or Robert's Florals in Highland Park; the Pride 2021 Everyone is Awesome LEGOÒ set; a $50 Visa gift card, courtesy of Argentino Fiore Law & Advocacy, LLC; State Theatre swag; or State Theatre show tickets.

Learn more at STNJ.org.