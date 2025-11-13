American Theater Group Will Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY In December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Theater Group will present Joe Landry’s IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY December 5–7 at the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge and December 12–21 at the DMK Black Box Theater in Union. The 90-minute adaptation is performed as a 1940s radio drama in front of a studio audience, with five actors voicing dozens of roles and a foley artist providing live sound effects and musical cues.

The cast will include Aaron McDaniel as George Bailey; Erica Knight as Mary Hatch; Michael Daly as Mr. Potter; Joelle Zazz as Violet; and Tim Nicolai as Clarence Oddbody. Foley artist Hannah Mount will create the production’s sound effects, musical jingles, and piano accompaniment.

The production will be directed by Joseph Discher, whose Off-Broadway work includes Butler, The Violin, and Vilna. Discher previously served as Associate Artistic Director of the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, with credits including The Diary of Anne Frank, To Kill a Mockingbird, Our Town, Henry IV: Part One, The Tempest, Amadeus, Of Mice and Men, and Wittenberg. He is also the Artistic Director and co-founder of Knock At The Gate, which creates immersive audio productions of Shakespeare’s plays.

The creative team will include Cat Murphy as Production Manager, Griffin O'Connor as Stage Manager, Travis Wright as Sound Designer, Isabella Rossi as Costume Designer, and Ben Merrick as Technical Director.

Performances in Basking Ridge will take place Friday, December 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, December 6 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m. The production will then run in Union on Friday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 13 at 7:00 p.m.; Sunday, December 14 at 2:00 p.m.; Friday, December 19 at 7:00 p.m.; Saturday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m.; and Sunday, December 21 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets range from $50 to $55, with student and group rates available, and may be purchased at americantheatergroup.org. It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play is presented through arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

“On the heels of our successful production of Our Town, we are thrilled to bring another American classic to life,” said ATG Producing Artistic Director Jim Vagias. “This magical play is a wonderful way of ushering in the holiday season with the entire family. Older folks will fondly remember the radio dramas they grew up with and younger folks will enjoy a glimpse into the past.”