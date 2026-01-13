Nambi E. Kelley's JOHN LEWIS MUSICAL to Open At State Theatre New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hero: The Boy From Troy, Musical About John Lewis, featuring book by Nambi E. Kelley with lyrics, composition, and music direction by Joe Plummer, directed by Daniel Carlton, will open January 15 at State Theatre New Jersey, and then tours nationally, embarking on a 14 city tour January 15- March 6, 2026.

After opening at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the 2025-2026 second national tour travels to; The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Florida (Jan 20-23) ; Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, California (Jan 26); Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California (Jan 27); Lied Center of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas (Jan 29-30); Virginia Tech's Moss Arts Center in Blacksburg, Virginia (Feb 2); Flint Institute of Music / Whiting Auditorium in Flint, Michigan (Feb 5); Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island (Feb 10); Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey (Feb. 17); The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana (Feb 19); Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (Feb 23, 24); Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center at Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama (Feb 26,27); The Bushnell Theater in Hartford, Connecticut (Mar 3); and Alden Theatre at the McLean Community Center in McLean, Virginia (Mar 6).

ayden is stuck in detention with a book about Congressman John Lewis, but he thinks that history has nothing to teach him. Together we go on a musical journey through the decades that shows how the heroes in the Civil Rights movement inspired young John Lewis to protest injustice and get into 'good trouble.'