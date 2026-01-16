New Jersey Symphony to Present Two Beethoven Masterworks This Spring

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ludwig van Beethoven’s iconic Fifth Symphony and his equally popular Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral” will have six performances between February 26 and March 29, 2026. Beethoven composed these symphonies in tandem, and both premiered at the same concert in 1808. An enduring example of the composer’s ingenuity and range of musical styles: the Fifth is legendary for its drama, while the Sixth presents a softer side of his music, an ode to life in the countryside.

Markus Stenz returns to take the podium for Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony paired with Richard Wagner’s Prelude to Act I of Lohengrin. Audiences will also hear Kevin Puts’ GRAMMY Award-winning concerto, Contact, composed for the genre-defying string trio, Time For Three.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 will take place on Thursday, February 26, at 7 pm at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, and Friday, February 27, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 1, at 2 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark. Prior to the Friday, February 27 performance, the New Jersey Symphony Next Gen program will host a happy hour event at Newark Local Beer at 5:30 pm. The Next Gen program is a membership program for young music enthusiasts between the ages of 21 and 40 to network with other passionate music lovers from across the state.

On the podium for Beethoven’s “Pastoral” will be Music Director Xian Zhang, now in her 10th season with New Jersey Symphony. The program also includes two works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in D Major and the composer’s only Clarinet Concerto. The orchestra’s Principal Clarinet Juan Esteban Martinez steps into the solo spotlight for this virtuosic piece.

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral” will take place Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28, at 7:30 pm at NJPAC in Newark, and Sunday, March 29, at 2 pm at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown. Families can enjoy an interactive one-hour concert on Saturday, March 28, at 2 pm at NJPAC with a pre-show Instrument Discovery Zone in the lobby. This will be a Relaxed Performance, designed to accommodate the differing needs of patrons of all abilities, including individuals with autism, sensory sensitivities, or cognitive and physical differences. This concert supports New Jersey Symphony’s mission to make orchestral music accessible to all by removing barriers often found in traditional concert settings.