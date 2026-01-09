MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND & TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND THE CITY to Return to George Street Playhouse

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

George Street Playhouse has revealed additional programming for February 2026, including My First Ex-Husband, written and performed by JoyBehar (“The View”), and True Tales of Sex, Success and the City, written and performed by Candace Bushnell (“Sex and the City”).

My First Ex-Husband will begin performances on Friday February 13 for a limited engagement through Sunday February 15, 2026. True Tales of Sex, Success and the City will play for two performances on Thursday February 19, 2026, at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Performances for both productions will be held at George Street Playhouse.

My First Ex-Husband is a bold and heartfelt adaptation of true stories by the legendary Joy Behar, comedienne and co-host of “The View.” With razor-sharp wit and no filters, it explores the messy, hilarious truths of love, sex, and relationships. Whether you’re happily coupled, cautiously committed, or considering changing the locks, relationships are complicated—and universally relatable. These stories are your stories, only funnier. Behar and a cast of two other stars from theatre, television, and film join the show, bringing their unique personalities to tell these tales that may be eerily familiar. Outrageous yet deeply relatable, this show will resonate with anyone who has navigated the turbulent and often titillating seas of love.

The production was originally conceived by Behar along with lead producers Rose Caiola and Cyrena Esposito. Behar crafted the evening of monologues based on interviews with friends and colleagues who had navigated breakups. My First Ex-Husband was first presented at Bay Street in August 2024 before opening the new Off-Broadway MMAC Theatre in January 2025.

In True Tales of Sex, Success and the City, her new one-woman show, New York icon Candace Bushnell, the international best-selling novelist and creator of “Sex and the City” takes the audience on whirlwind tour of New York City, from Studio 54 to the Lipstick Jungle and beyond, sharing her remarkable stories of fashion, literature and sex while pouring cosmos in Manolos. Grab your Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte and join the OG Carrie Bradshaw for a Girls’ Night Out!