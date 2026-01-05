JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast Revealed At The Actors Studio Of New Jersey

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Actors Studio of New Jersey has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming production of Alanis Morissette's Jagged Little Pill, which will launch the company's residency at the historic Dunellen Theatre this February.

With lyrics by Alanis Morissette, music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, and a Tony Award-winning book by Diablo Cody, Jagged Little Pill is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals Corp. Inspired by Morissette's groundbreaking album, the musical tells an original story about family, healing, and human connection, set to the unforgettable songs that defined a generation.

The production features a dynamic ensemble led by Lisa Benke as Mary Jane Healy, Daniel Maceyak as Steve Healy, Adeera Harris as Frankie Healy, Bennett Safsel as Nick Healy, Al Bastin as Jo Taylor, Gideon McManus as Phoenix, Lilli Doll as Bella Fox, and Jason Tobias as Andrew. The cast also includes Karen Carratura, Kiley Rose Burke, Nicole Pellegrin, Kaity Cherkassky, Julia Shicatano, Cole Russell, and Marquise Neal.

The show is directed and choreographed by Michael Restaino, with musical direction by Adam Magnacca. The production team includes James Russo as production manager and lighting designer, Dan F. Sims as company manager, Coldin Grundmeyer as production supervisor, Joey Palazzo and Heather Welsh as assistant production managers, and Rob Delgado as wig designer.

Performances of Jagged Little Pill will take place at the Dunellen Theatre, 458 North Avenue, Dunellen, NJ, on Friday, February 6 at 8:00 PM; Saturday, February 7 at 2:00 & 8:00 PM; Sunday, February 8 at 2:00 PM; Doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets are general admission, and patrons can enjoy food and beverages available for purchase at the theater during each performance.

Jagged Little Pill marks the first production of The Actors Studio of New Jersey's residency at the Dunellen Theatre. Originally opened in the 1920s as a vaudeville and silent film house, the Dunellen Theatre has long served as a cherished local landmark and a gathering place for arts and entertainment. Now revitalized as a multi-purpose venue, it continues that legacy by welcoming The Actors Studio of New Jersey as a resident theater company. Founded by Artistic Director Michael Restaino, The Actors Studio of New Jersey is dedicated to producing high-quality theatrical experiences, supporting artistic collaboration, and engaging the wider community through the transformative power of live performance.

Tickets for Jagged Little Pill are on sale now.