American Repertory Ballet Will Soar Into the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with GISELLE

American Repertory Ballet (ARB) soars into the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center with one of the most romantic and enduring ballet masterpieces, Giselle, for four performances over Valentine's Day weekend, February 14 - 16.

ARB unveils a fresh look on a 19th century classic with new set designs by Todd Dellinger (original set designer for ARB's 2019 production of Beauty and the Beast) and new costumes by internationally renowned costume designer Christina Giannini. Giannini's designs have been seen on Broadway, television, and for such leading dance companies such as Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, American Ballet Theatre, Royal Danish Ballet and Hong Kong Ballet to name just a few.

Staging the ballet will be a team of former principal dancers and master teachers -- all of whom danced leading roles in Giselle during their distinguished careers -- led by Ana Lourdes Novoa (National Ballet of Cuba, English National Ballet, and Princeton Ballet School faculty), Aydmara Cabrera (National Ballet of Cuba and Princeton Ballet School Director) and Ian Hussey (Pennsylvania Ballet and ARB Ballet Master). The company will receive additional coaching from ballet superstar José Manuel Carreño (National Ballet of Cuba, American Ballet Theatre, English National Ballet, and Royal Ballet), making this production a rich and fulfilling experience for dancers and audiences alike.

"Our goal is to preserve the classical style and artistic intent which has made it a beloved ballet for nearly 180 years, while giving our dancers the opportunity to develop their own individual interpretation" says ARB Executive Director Julie Diana Hench, who danced the title role with both San Francisco Ballet and Pennsylvania Ballet.

A love story, a ghost story, and a tale of forgiveness, Giselle is about a peasant girl who falls in love with Albrecht, a nobleman disguised as a villager. When she learns his true identity and that he is engaged to marry royalty, she falls into madness, and dies of a broken heart. In death, she is summoned by the ghosts of jilted women, known as Willis. When midnight strikes, they emerge from the shadows of the forest to force men to dance to their death. Giselle's love and forgiveness towards Albrecht, save him from the wrath of the Willis. Dawn breaks and Giselle and the Willis return to their graves. Albrecht is left alone with his grief.

With music by Adolphe Adam, Giselle premiered in Paris in 1841. A sought after role for many ballerinas, the title role is extremely demanding - both technically and dramatically - so much so, that it is often referred to as the ballerina's Hamlet.

Performances of Giselle are Friday, February 14 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, February 15 at 2 and 7:30 pm, and Sunday, February 16 at 2 pm. For tickets, please visit nbpac.org or call the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center at 732.745.8000.

For the first time, ARB will be offering an Audio Described Performance, for audience members who are blind or visually impaired to experience the performance through live verbal commentary on Sunday, February 16 at 2pm. Patrons listen along to the description through a discreet headset. To purchase audio described seats, please visit nbpac.org and enter code AUDIO or call the ticket office at 732.745.8000.





