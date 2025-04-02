Adelphi Orchestra Will Perform Northern Harmonies Concert Featuring Violinist Matthew Hakkarainen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Adelphi Orchestra, New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra, proudly presents Northern Harmonies, a stirring concert showcasing the works of Sibelius, Grieg, and Svendsen under the baton of Maestro Kyunghun Kim. This highly anticipated event will take place on Saturday, May 3 at 3:00 PM at the Broadway Presbyterian Church in New York City and on Sunday, May 4 at 2:00 PM at the Fair Lawn Community Center in New Jersey.

The concert will feature the renowned violinist Matthew Hakkarainen, Grand Prize Winner of the Adelphi Orchestra's 2024 Young Artist Competition and and soon-to-be Associate Concertmaster of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for the 2025-26 season. Hakkarainen will perform Jean Sibelius' Violin Concerto in D minor, Op. 47, a virtuosic showpiece known for its lyrical beauty and technical challenges. This concerto is considered one of the most demanding in the violin repertoire and promises to captivate audiences with its intensity and emotional depth.

The program also includes Edvard Grieg's Holberg Suite, a charming orchestral suite that draws inspiration from Baroque dance forms and Norwegian folk music. The concert will conclude with Johan Svendsen's Symphony No. 2 in B-flat major, a lush, Romantic symphony rarely performed in the United States, full of sweeping melodies and dramatic orchestral color.



