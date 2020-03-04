ActorsNET to Open MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION

Sparks fly when wealthy Mrs. Warren's daughter learns her mother's fortune was built upon a string of brothels. The daughter is shocked and disapproves, while Mrs. Warren defends her career choice. Considered scandalous in its day, this play balances comedy and drama and brims with Wilde's renowned wit. David Deratzian directs a brilliant cast -- Carol Thompson, George Hartpence, Lea Jeffers, Justin Mancini, Rick Pine, and George Agalias. Stage managed by Em Ricciardi. Lighting design by Andrena Wishnie.

DETAILS:

DATES: March 13 - 29, 2020. (Nine performances only)

TIMES: Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

PLACE: The Heritage Center Theatre, 635 North Delmorr Avenue (Route 32), Morrisville, PA - near the Calhoun Street Bridge.

ADMISSION: $22 for adults; $18 for seniors (62+), WHYY cardholders and students (high school/college) and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Group rates available for ten or more.

TO RESERVE: Call the nonprofit Actors' NET at 215-295-3694 or email actorsnet@aol.com. On-line tickets can be purchased via www.brownpapertickets.com.

ON THE INTERNET: The Company's website is www.actorsnetbucks.org. Social networking includes Facebook page -- "ActorsNET, AKA Actors' NET of Bucks County" -- and Twitter name @actorsnet.





