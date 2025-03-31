A Boogie, Gunna, GloRilla, & More to Headline Summer Jam 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



HOT 97, New York’s #1 station for Hip Hop, has revealed the lineup for Summer Jam 2025, the ultimate one-night-only celebration of the culture. Produced by The Black Promoters Collective and part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival, the biggest names in Hip Hop will take the stage on Friday, June 20, 2025, live from Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

This year’s stacked lineup is led by chart-topping stars A Boogie, Gunna, GloRilla, Muni Long, Asake, Ayra Starr, Ja Rule and Friends A Tribute to Irv Gotti with must-see performances from Kash Doll, Bobby Konders & Jabba ft. Masicka, Jim Jones & Friends, Cash Cobain, 41 (Kyle Rich, Jenn Carter, Tata), and more. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.com. The artist lineup is subject to change.

“Summer Jam is the pinnacle of Hip Hop culture, and we’re honored to bring this electrifying experience to fans once again. This year’s lineup is a testament to the genre’s evolution, featuring both chart-topping superstars and rising talent who are shaping the future of Hip Hop,” says Shelby Joyner, Founder of SJ Presents and President of The Black Promoters Collective.

As HOT 97 continues to shape the sound of Hip Hop, Summer Jam 2025 honors its roots while pushing the culture forward. Get ready for surprises, special guests, and unforgettable moments.

Fans can join the Summer Jam VIP Insider Club by downloading the HOT 97 Official App at the App Store or go here for early access to ticket drops, lineup announcements, and exclusive updates.

