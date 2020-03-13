65th Anniversary American Repertory Ballet Gala And Silent Auction Postponed

American Repertory Ballet's gala and silent auction have been postponed. Read their statement below

American Repertory Ballet has postponed our 65th Anniversary Gala to a date and time later this year. We reached this difficult decision based on feedback from our constituents, recommendations from local health officials and the CDC.

Given the risk that large gatherings pose in the transmission of COVID-19, we do not want to ask anyone to attend such a sizable event later this week.

Later this year, we look forward to giving you an opportunity to bid on these great items. We are very grateful for everyone's support and look forward to celebrating with you in the future. Once a new date has been confirmed, i??we will share that information. Thank you and see you again soon!





