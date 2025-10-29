YE MERRY GENTLEMEN Returns To The Players’ Ring Theatre In November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Players’ Ring Theatre will present Ye Merry Gentlemen, written by G. Matthew Gaskell and directed by Sam Smith, from November 14 through November 30. A decade after its original run, this updated production revives the beloved holiday comedy with returning and new cast members for a story that blends humor, nostalgia, and heartfelt family dynamics.

Set on Christmas Eve, Ye Merry Gentlemen follows a family determined to convince 50-year-old George, played by Christopher Savage, that Santa Claus isn’t real. But George isn’t ready to give up believing—and he may have a few surprises of his own. What begins as a family argument unfolds into a touching reminder of the magic that belief can bring, even in adulthood.

Playwright G. Matthew Gaskell first staged the play at The Players’ Ring in 2016. “Originally it was our generation—the young adults—who dealt with most of the conflict,” he explained. “This updated version has us all in our fifties interacting with our adult children. It’s a fuller piece with multiple generations involved.”

Gaskell, whose connection to the Ring spans back to 2006, said the characters have remained close to his heart. “The six core characters have been with me from the beginning,” he noted. “And they will stay with me until I’m dead.” Known for his passion for comedy, Gaskell described his love of the craft as both instinctive and intellectual: “The math and science of comedy make sense to me. Figuring out the perfect gag and watching it executed flawlessly on stage is one of my great joys in life.”

Director Sam Smith said she was thrilled to revisit the play after seeing it a decade ago. “It’s a real treat when you have a room full of people that aren’t afraid to play and try things out,” she said. “We have returning actors and new ensemble members—it’s the best of both worlds. Audiences may recognize characters from the previous version, but there are also fresh faces bringing new life to this nutty family.”

The cast features Christopher Savage, Emily Andrews, Robbie Armstrong, Jamie Bradley, Aaron Compagna, G. Matthew Gaskell, Heather Howe, Ella Luke, Alex Picard, and Whitney Smith. The production team includes Ben Bagley on set, lighting, and sound design; Jeanné McCartin on costumes; Meredith Compagna as production stage manager; and Sidge Mueller as assistant stage manager and props manager.

Audiences can attend an optional post-show talkback with the playwright, director, and cast following the Sunday matinee on November 16. Due to its playful debate about the existence of Santa Claus, the production recommends discretion for families with young believers.

Performances run November 14–30, 2025, at The Players’ Ring Theatre in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.