Weathervane Theatre Box Office is Now Open 3 Days a Week

Article Pixel Jul. 6, 2020  
Weathervane Theatre Box Office is Now Open 3 Days a Week

Weathervane Theatre announced that their box office is now open 3 days a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9AM to 11AM for phone calls and emails. Weathervane Theatre is not accepting walk-ups at this time to ensure the health and safety of everyone.

You can call the box office at 603-837-9322 or email them at Boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org

Weathervane Theatre is an award-winning, professional theatre in New Hampshire's White Mountains since 1966 . . . The Weathervane's resident acting company performs in alternating repertory all summer long in new productions of Broadway's best - both classic and contemporary. Plus, enjoy family-friendly children's shows, an intensive day camp for youth, and special events.



Related Articles View More New Hampshire Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Mint Theater's SUMMER STOCK STREAMING FESTIVAL Begins Today
  • The Creative Co-lab Announces Inaugural Lift Ev'ry Voice International Playwright & Spoken Word Festival
  • The Actors Center Will Present HUNGARIAN COMEDY by Susan Cinoman
  • Kenn Boisinger: Homebound Will Stream Tonight on Facebook