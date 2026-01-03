SEEING VIOLET to Make World Premiere at the Players’ Ring Theatre

🎭 NEW! New Hampshire Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Written by Peter Snoad and directed by Sandi Clark Kaddy, Seeing Violet makes its world premiere at the Players’ Ring Theatre, running from January 9 through January 25.

Spanning centuries and peeling back layers of denial, Seeing Violet is a gripping new drama about memory, reckoning, and the cost of looking away. When Betsy and John Marsh (played by Jordan Raymond and Allan Mayo) inherit an 18th- century New England home, they make a series of discoveries – including a freedom paper for an enslaved woman named Violet (played by Hampton Richards) – that shatter their understanding of the past. Betsy is drawn into a relentless quest to uncover Violet’s story and confront the painful legacy their family and community tried to forget.

"I wrote Seeing Violet to contribute to the public conversation about slavery and its legacy,"

said Snoad. "The history of slavery and abolition is a personal passion of mine, and I help produce educational resources on these topics with a volunteer team of community historians at Beacon Hill Scholars, a Boston-based nonprofit.” Portsmouth was once a major entry port for slave ships, and slavery was integral to the local economy."

“In light of this history, I am delighted that the Players’ Ring chose to produce Seeing Violet in collaboration with three local organizations – The Seacoast African American Culture Center, the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, and the Strawbery Banke Museum – that have already done so much to elevate the hidden histories of enslaved residents in the area and to honor their memory,” Snoad said.

Seeing Violet was developed through staged readings at Capital Rep Theatre in Albany, New York; The Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport, Massachusetts (after winning their 2020 Pestalozzi Prize for best full-length play in its New Works Festival); and Hibernian Hall, a community and performing arts center in Roxbury, Massachusetts, where Snoad was Visiting Playwright for two years.

Director Sandi Clark Kaddy said she was “honored and excited when asked if she would be interested in directing Seeing Violet.

"Once I read the script, I knew I had to be involved with this journey," Kaddy said. "I

was intrigued with the brilliant writing and storytelling of the writer Peter Snoad."

Kaddy said the play will reach the audience in many different ways.

"During my first read, I just couldn’t put the script down," she said. "It was late and I read the entire script before I fell asleep. I woke up thinking about it and decided to read it again. This time with the possibilities and the Players’ Ring performance space in mind. I hope the audience will be really moved by what they just experienced."

Kaddy said she feels blessed to be working with an amazing cast of talented performers.

"It’s a small, but oh so mighty, cast," she said. "They breathe life into the characters. I’m also looking forward to working with this incredible design team, starting with Justin's (Lahue) vision of the set; set construction and painting by friends, Geof and Cheryl (Dolan) and the Ogunquit Playhouse Scenic Department, lighting and sound by Tomer Oz. All of this, plus a gifted stage manager, Allison St. Jean, added to the mix and you have a recipe for pure success."

The creative team also includes Properties by Emily Andrews and Costume Design Kaytee Prue.

Seeing Violet was submitted as part of the 34th seasonal online submission process, and then presented in-person by Snoad, at the Ring Toss.

"After hearing Peter’s pitch, I read it and recommended it to the team immediately," said Players’ Ring Board Member Shonni Holmes.

Holmes said since she joined the Board as Artistic Committee Chair, the vision for the Committee’s work is to "honor the history of the Players’ Ring, and support its advancement."

"After 34 years, it felt like a necessary a balance to achieve," she said. "Seeing Violet came, almost, like a manifestation of these intentions. This play is not only beautifully written, but it tells a relevant American story at a time of systematic erasure of the ‘bad parts’ of our country’s history. It is a wonderful representation of honoring history and supporting advancement."

Seeing Violet was born of the playwright’s own research and the play highlights how organizations like SAACC, BHTNH, and Strawbery Banke Museum provide access to education to keep histories alive.

"This collaboration brings together cultural organizations, artists, and historians to deepen public understanding of Black history in New England," said Linnea Grim, President and CEO, Thomas W. Haas Endowed Chair. "The panel conversation connected to Seeing Violet reflects the same spirit of shared storytelling that guides the opening of the Penhallow-Cousins House on April 24, 2026, where The Cousins Apartment will use one home in Portsmouth’s Puddle Dock neighborhood to explore themes of belonging, resilience, and community through the story of the Cousins family."

Following all three Sunday matinee performances, audiences are invited to stay for optional post-show conversations delivered in partnership with Strawbery Banke Museum, Black Heritage Trail of NH, and Seacoast African American Cultural Center to deepen the themes of the production and connect the work onstage to Portsmouth’s history, culture, and living stories.

All talkbacks are included with admission.

The first Sunday matinee (January 11) will be followed by an intimate conversation with the playwright, the director, the cast and team, offering insight into the artistic process. It will be moderated by the Ring Works | New Play Lab Program Director Leslie Pasternack.

The talkback on January 18 will center Black history in the Seacoast, exploring the power of place-based storytelling and community engagement. Moderated by Alexandra Martin (Archeologist, SBM), the discussion features JerriAnne Boggis (Executive Director, BHTNH) and Sandi Clark Kaddy (President, SAACC).

The final conversation in the series (January 25) focuses on historic preservation and public memory. Elizabeth Farish (Chief Curator, SBM) will discuss the Penhallow-Cousins House project, joined by Barbara Ward (Program Developer, BHTNH), who will share insights into the Ona Judge mural project and its role in expanding public awareness of Portsmouth’s Black heritage. It will be moderated by Linnea Grim (President and CEO, Thomas W. Haas Endowed Chair).

Content Advisory: This production contains mature themes and a depiction physical violence.