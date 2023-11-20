Weathervane Theatre Announces Cast for Inaugural Holiday Season

Weathervane Theatre has announced the cast for its inaugural holiday season this December. Featuring four veterans of the Weathervane stage, the holiday season company will perform two productions—Who's Holiday! and Winter Wonderettes—in alternating rep over the course of one week in three locations.

Weathervane's holiday season is sponsored by Bretton Woods Vacations, Crosstown Motors, and Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa.

“For as long as I have been Weathervane's Producing Artistic Director I have been asked to present holiday programming,” said Ethan Paulini. “I'm so excited to finally be able to give the North Country some high quality holiday entertainment featuring some of our most beloved performers!”

The first production of Weathervane's holiday season—Who's Holiday!—is an adults-only comedy about How The Grinch Stole Christmas' Cindy Lou Who who is now all grown up…and lives in a trailer park. A wildly funny and heartfelt comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.

This solo show stars Marisa Kirby. Kirby's credits include six seasons at the Weathervane featured in roles ranging from Miss Adelaide (Guys and Dolls) to Alice Murphy (Bright Star - New New Hampshire Theatre Award nomination) and the Drama Desk nominated Off-Broadway production of Baby.

Next up in Weathervane's holiday season is the family-friendly jukebox musical Winter Wonderettes by Roger Bean opening on December 12th. A sequel to last year's The Marvelous Wonderettes, join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy for a rockin' holiday party!! No wrapping is required for this holiday treat for all ages filled with your favorite ‘60s versions of holiday classics like “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

Winter Wonderettes features Kirby who reprises her role of Suzy from last year's production. Joining her from 2022's Marvelous Wonderettes is Jewell Noel as Betty Jean. Noel's credits include Weathervane productions of Meteor Shower (Corky) and The Mountaintop (Camae) and the Drama Desk nominated production of Baby.

New to the Wonderettes is Nicole Fluegge as Cindy Lou. First appearing on the Weathervane stage in 2020 swinging from chandelier, Fluegge's Weathervane credits include Heathers (Veronica Sawyer) and Kinky Boots (Nicola). Rounding out the cast is Grace Livingston Kramer as Missy. Also Weathervane's company manager, Livingston Kramer's credits include Weathervane's Mamma Mia! (Rosie) and Blood Brothers (Linda).

Both productions are directed by Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. Winter Wonderettes is music directed by Andrew Morrissey and features a live band (Morrissey, Kevin Silva and Rick Erwin). Production Design and Supervision by Rien Schlecht and Billy Smith. Egypt Dixon is the production stage manager.

An extremely limited engagement, Weathervane has partnered with two additional venues to offer a multitude of entertainment experiences. For patrons in the North Country they can choose between a traditional theatre experience and see a show at the Weathervane Theatre or they can go to the Crystal Ballroom at Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa for a dinner theatre experience where the ticket includes a three-course meal. For patrons near Boston, performances will be presented in Plymouth's Memorial Hall in Plymouth, MA on December 16th and 17th and is hosted by Improper Bostonian Shows.

Performances in the North Country (Whitefield, NH) run Sunday, December 10th - Friday, December 15th. The lead sponsor for Weathervane's holiday season is Bretton Woods Vacations.

Tickets for all three venues are on sale now at Click Here. The Weathervane Box Office is currently operating on an off-season schedule. Calls (603-837-9322) and emails (boxoffice@weathervanenh.org) will be responded to within 72 hours. The physical box office is closed until December.