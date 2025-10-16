THE SHARK IS BROKEN Comes To New Hampshire Theatre Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Hampshire Theatre Project will open its 2025-2026 Season with a razor-sharp comedy-drama about the making of the classic film Jaws: The Shark is Broken by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, directed by Todd Hunter, premiering Friday October 17.

The first summer blockbuster movie is being filmed, but no one working on the film would know it. Dive deep into the tumultuous, murky waters of the making of a major motion picture with testy, feuding costars, unpredictable weather, and a shark prop whose constant breakdowns are looking like an omen for the future of the movie. In this comedy co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, the short tempers of Jaws stars Robert Shaw (father of co-writer Ian), Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider take center stage as they bond, argue, drink, gamble, and pray for an end to the shoot, not knowing it will change their lives forever.



Director Todd Hunter says, "The Shark Is Broken presents the claustrophobic world of these three men, as they await the conclusion of their perilous journey. Trapped within the confines of the Orca set, their fate unfolds against the backdrop of 1974. While fans of Jaws will undoubtedly find solace in this production, it also offers a multitude of universal themes that audiences can explore and appreciate. The narrative explores the intricate dynamics of male bonding, the internal struggle for ego, the inherent competitiveness, the pervasive insecurities, and the surprising humor that permeate the human experience."

"We had been talking about doing this production for a little while," says Executive Artistic Director Sean Robinson. "We had been very uncertain of our future remaining in the theatre space that has been our long-time home in the West End, so it was difficult to commit to the production for a while.

Thankfully, we have been able to work out a long-term plan to stay here, and will be able to produce theatre in the West End for a long time to come. As soon as I knew that for certain, I reached out to Todd and said, 'Let's do this show NOW.' It's the 50th Anniversary of Jaws, and this is such an incredible celebration of that monumental film - but even moreso, it is such a thrilling look at the nature of the production and creative process and the rich bonds that are formed in often less-than-ideal circumstances. And it is the perfect piece for our intimate, black box space, so I'm grateful to be able to present it here."

As a part of the presentation of the production, there will be a specially curated lobby display featuring the photography of Peter Vandermark, who was on set during the filming of the original Jaws film and took stunning pictures of the production - and of the candid, intimate moments behind-the-scenes.

In July of 1974, Vandermark was working for the Cape Cod News when he and a reporter were assigned to do a story on a Hollywood film being made on Martha's Vineyard.

“It turned out to be our lucky day because Spielberg, Shaw, Scheider and Dreyfus were all there in the middle of Nantucket Sound and filming an iconic scene where the Orca is chasing down the shark.”

“The staging area for the shoot was a large tugboat, and around noon, a hot meal was delivered from the mainland. The leisurely lunch hour that followed was a highlight for me, cast and crew just hanging out and mingling. It made for some interesting shots”.

Audiences will have an opportunity to view a variety of Vandermark's shots taken that day in the lobby prior to performances of the show.

Casting can be a challenge for a production like The Shark is Broken, in which the play's three characters are all well-known film stars familiar to much of the audience. Director Hunter says, "The primary objective in casting the three performers was that they would embody the essence of these iconic characters from the movie Jaws. I cast actors who not only possessed the requisite charisma but also exhibited a natural rapport with one another.

Our collaborative approach encompassed not only faithfully portraying the characters' idiosyncrasies but also providing the performers with the necessary time and space to develop their own chemistry, which would subsequently translate into their performances."

"We have the perfect cast and such an incredible team for this show," says Robinson. "I can't think of a better way to open NHTP's new season.



The Shark is Broken opens October 17 at New Hampshire Theatre Project at 959 Islington St. #3 in Portsmouth's West End. Performances run through November 2, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 4:00pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm. Following the October 19 matinee, there will be a Panel Discussion Q&A featuring Hunter, Vandermark, the cast, and special guests. The cast features: Jeff Ripley as Robert Shaw, Dan Kelly as Roy Scheider, and Aaron Bencks as Richard Dreyfuss. The event is sponsored by JCM Management Company, Inc.