Readings Of Famous Love Letters Will Be Performed at the Park Theatre On Valentine's Day Eve

To get everyone in a romantic mood for Valentine's Day, The Park Theatre is presenting an evening of readings of some of the most notorious love letters ever written. Experience letters that are passionate, emotional, poignantly raw, and occasionally funny. The authors include Emily Dickinson, Benjamin Franklin, Albert Einstein, Edgar Allen Poe, Groucho Marx, Anne Sexton, Mark Twain, Willa Cather, Johnny Cash, Ronald Reagan, and many more. The event happens at The Park Theatre on Thursday, February 13, at 7 pm.

The readers are two well-known married couples in the Monadnock Region. First, Jill Tyler and Steve Miller.

Steve Miller has been an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ for over 37 years and is presently serving a ministry at the First Church (UCC) in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Steve is also a recently retired professor from the Department of Religious Studies at the University of South Dakota with expertise in Native American Indigenous traditions. Steve Miller is also a storyteller, a musician, a teacher, a poet, and a leader of the Dances of Universal Peace.

Jill Tyler studied theatre first at Simpson College and later in the professional acting program at The American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco. She also held academic and administrative positions at the University of South Dakota. She directed the standardized patient program, teaching Medical Improvisation and Narrative Medicine in the Parry Center for Clinical Skills and Simulation at the Sanford School of Medicine.

The second couple is Lisa Bostnar and Steve Jackson.

Lisa Bostnar is an award-winning actress on the stage, screen, and television. She has played on NYC stages at the 59E59, The Mint Theatre, Theatre Row, New Federal Theater, and many others. Locals may know Lisa from years at The Peterborough Players. She has guest starred on the tv shows Law & Order, Blindspot, Blacklist, Conviction, FBI: Most Wanted, and Pan Am. Lisa is currently in production with a new feature film, Pointing Fingers.

Steve Jackson is the CEO and Managing Director of The Park Theatre. He had a career in advertising and marketing. For over 25 years, he managed the global Anheuser-Busch account at DDB, an international advertising agency. He also has a background in filmmaking. In 2021, he directed the documentary Last Boat From Bordeaux.

The readings will be accompanied by music from acclaimed regional musician Walden Witham.

