Portsmouth Music Hall Presents HALFWAY TO SAINT PATRICK'S DAY COMEDY AND DANCE SPECTACULAR

The event will take place on October 24.

The world of comedy and live entertainment came to a grinding halt last March 14, 2020 for the Portsmouth Music Hall and the annual Saint Patricks Comedy Spectacular.

Well on March 14th the last show before COVID closed the Portsmouth Music Hall is coming back live although socially distanced.

If you feel that you are owed a Saint Patrick's Day and some belly laughs from 2020 then the best place to be on October 24 is the Music Hall to celebrate with Celtic step dancing, music, and hilarious comedy.

Comedians:

Jim McCue

Jim featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC's "Last Comic Standing," Live at Gotham AX TV, and Drybar Comedy Special going viral with over 440,000 since July! Jim has also done USO shows around the world.

Kathe Farris - Kathe hit the comedy scene a little late in life but quickly made up for it by becoming a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival.

Joey Carroll - Joe was featured in NESN's Roughing It and WCVB's Chronicle, as well as Comedy Central's Pulp Comics and lastly on NECN's Broadside with Jim Braude. Joey has toured Ireland several times with Jim McCue. Joey also has entertained our troops all over the globe.

Jack Lynch

Jack Lynch is a 30r veteran of the Boston comedy scene and has traveled around the world performing his routine to thousands of satisfied customers.

(Because of social distance protocols, the 6 pm show and the 8:30 will each feature different award-winning step dancers.)

Dancers:

The 6 pm show will feature

The Murray Academy is Northern New England's premier school for Irish dance, located in Exeter, NH. The academy is home to 150 students, including Regional/National champions and World medal holders.

The 8:30 show will feature:

McDonough-Grimes Irish dance is led by John Grimes, Riverdance cast member (2009-2012). In five years, the school has produced World and National qualifiers and has been featured on NH Chronicle.

Support Live Entertainment:

Where - The Music Hall

28 Chestnut St, Portsmouth, NH 03801

TheMusichall.com

When- October 24 - 6 PM and 8 PM

Get tickets now- TheMusichall.com

or call 603.436.2400

Shows

