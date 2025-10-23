 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Park Theatre To Host Screenings and More for HALLOWEENIE WEEKEND

The Jaffrey performing arts center will screen classic horror favorites October 31–November 1.

By: Oct. 23, 2025
Park Theatre To Host Screenings and More for HALLOWEENIE WEEKEND Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Park Theatre will celebrate Halloween with a spooky two-day Halloweenie Weekend, running October 31 and November 1, featuring horror movie classics, live entertainment, and interactive fun for all ages.

The theatre will be fully decked out for the occasion—with skeletons, giant spiders, and life-size animatronic recreations of Corpse Bride’s Emily and Victor welcoming guests for photos and videos throughout the weekend.

Friday, October 31 – Halloween Night

4–6 PM – Jaffrey Downtown Trick or Treat
The Park joins this community tradition for the 10th year with candy, photo ops, and family fun.

6–8 PM – Eve Pierce in The Haunted Lounge
Local musician Eve Pierce performs live music in a chillingly atmospheric lounge setting.

7 PM – The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) – Eppes Auditorium, Giant Screen
Boris Karloff and Elsa Lanchester star in the legendary horror classic, beautifully restored and shown on the big screen.

7:15 PM – The House on Haunted Hill (1959) – King Screening Room
Vincent Price headlines this fan-favorite haunted mansion thriller.

Saturday, November 1

2 PM & 6:30 PM – Corpse Bride (2005) – Giant Screen
Tim Burton’s stop-motion favorite returns for two family-friendly showings.

7 PM – The Screaming Skull (1959) – King Screening Room
A gothic psychological chiller with twists, terror, and a famous “warning” for the faint of heart.

Guests can enjoy themed décor, photo ops with Corpse Bride characters, raffles, and exclusive Bride of Frankenstein T-shirts.



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a New Hampshire News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time
MJ the Musical
54 ratings

MJ the Musical
The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King
Mamma Mia!
46 ratings

Mamma Mia!

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos