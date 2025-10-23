Park Theatre To Host Screenings and More for HALLOWEENIE WEEKEND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre will celebrate Halloween with a spooky two-day Halloweenie Weekend, running October 31 and November 1, featuring horror movie classics, live entertainment, and interactive fun for all ages.

The theatre will be fully decked out for the occasion—with skeletons, giant spiders, and life-size animatronic recreations of Corpse Bride’s Emily and Victor welcoming guests for photos and videos throughout the weekend.

Friday, October 31 – Halloween Night

4–6 PM – Jaffrey Downtown Trick or Treat

The Park joins this community tradition for the 10th year with candy, photo ops, and family fun.

6–8 PM – Eve Pierce in The Haunted Lounge

Local musician Eve Pierce performs live music in a chillingly atmospheric lounge setting.

7 PM – The Bride of Frankenstein (1935) – Eppes Auditorium, Giant Screen

Boris Karloff and Elsa Lanchester star in the legendary horror classic, beautifully restored and shown on the big screen.

7:15 PM – The House on Haunted Hill (1959) – King Screening Room

Vincent Price headlines this fan-favorite haunted mansion thriller.

Saturday, November 1

2 PM & 6:30 PM – Corpse Bride (2005) – Giant Screen

Tim Burton’s stop-motion favorite returns for two family-friendly showings.

7 PM – The Screaming Skull (1959) – King Screening Room

A gothic psychological chiller with twists, terror, and a famous “warning” for the faint of heart.

Guests can enjoy themed décor, photo ops with Corpse Bride characters, raffles, and exclusive Bride of Frankenstein T-shirts.