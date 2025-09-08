Park Theatre to Host DOWNTON ABBEY MONADNOCK CELEBRATION This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Park Theatre in Jaffrey has announced details of the Downton Abbey Monadnock Celebration, a month-long series of events honoring the beloved British drama.

Highlights include a Downton Abbey Period Dress Contest (Sept. 13 at 12 p.m.), three Downton Abbey High Teas (Sept. 17, 20, and 24 at 4 p.m.), and The Butler Race (Sept. 20 at 12 p.m.), where participants dressed as butlers compete in a champagne tray relay. Local restaurants will also feature special Downton-inspired menus, with patrons eligible for a free popcorn at The Park Theatre concessions when presenting a participating receipt.

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who stars as Lord Grantham, has joined in support of the celebration with a promotional video for the Theatre’s screenings, which has already garnered more than 10,000 views on social media.

“The Downton Abbey series has captured hearts worldwide with its blend of drama, wit, and historical elegance,” said Steve Jackson, Executive Director of The Park Theatre. “We’re excited to bring that spirit to the Monadnock region, creating fun, community-driven events that celebrate the show’s legacy while showcasing our unique venue.”

Additional surprises throughout the celebration will include raffles, live music, and pop-up events. All activities will take place at The Park Theatre, 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, NH.

The celebration kicks off September 11 with an advance screening of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale at 6:30 p.m. and continues through October 2. Tickets are available at theparktheatre.org or by calling (603) 532-8888.