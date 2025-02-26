NUNSENSE Begins Performances at Jean's Playhouse In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nunsense, the uproarious musical comedy, hits the stage at Jean's Playhouse for one weekend only, March 21-23.

This laugh-out-loud show follows the hilarious antics of five quirky nuns who, in a desperate attempt to raise money for their convent, are putting on a variety show in the White Mountains of NH. As the sisters break into song and dance, their misadventures lead to an evening of pure comedic chaos that will leave the audience in stitches. With a blend of humor, charm, and feel-good moments, Nunsense promises to be a warm and cozy theatrical experience for audiences of all ages during the cold month of March in NH's North Country.

This production marks a major milestone for the North Country Center for the Arts (NCCA) as its first-ever professional winter show. As part of its exciting new year-round model, NCCA is expanding its offerings to bring theatre, comedy, music, and more to the community beyond just the summer and fall. Following the success of February's CRANK THE HEAT: Winter Band Series, Nunsense will take over the stage for a limited engagement in March. While this may not be the first time Nunsense has been performed by NCCA, it will be the first time a few of the nuns might have a 5 o'clock shadow!

"Years ago, Kim Barber, one of our beloved former Artistic Directors, donned the habit to play the incomparable Reverend Mother, Sister Mary Regina in one of the first productions of Nunsense NCCA ever produced," says current Executive Artistic Director, Joel Mercier. "When we were discussing bringing Nunsense back as our first March production, that's when the idea of making the role of Reverend Mother an 'artistic director tradition' came up." Mercier, a member of the Actors Equity Association Union for Professional Actors, pondered the idea for a week or so and then agreed to take on the habit himself.

"I haven't performed for NCCA since Cogsworth in Beauty and the Beast back in 2006, when we were at the old Papermill Theatre," says Mercier. "Since I returned in 2017, my focus has been on behind-the-scenes work, so it's been a few minutes since I've been under the spotlight. I suppose it's like jumping back on a bike after about a decade!"

Joining Mercier are two familiar NCCA faces: John Marshall as Sister Robert Ann and Shelly Fawson as Sister Mary Amnesia. Marshall has played such memorable roles as the Emcee in Cabaret, the Baker in Into the Woods, Mrs. White in Clue: The Musical, and Nephew Fred in the annual production of A Christmas Carol. Fawson has portrayed Rosie in Mamma Mia!, Paulette in Legally Blonde, and the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella. The cast also features Scott Sweatt as Sister Mary Hubert and Olivia Martinson as Sister Mary Leo.

The production is directed and choreographed by Michael Stoddard, with music direction by Tommy Bergeron, scenic design by Andrew Stuart, lighting & sound design by Tyler Soucy of TS Events, and production stage managed by Victoria Marshall.

Nunsense will run at Jean's Playhouse in Lincoln with performances on Friday, March 21 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, March 22 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM, and Sunday, March 23 at 2:00 PM. Nunsense is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. For tickets and more information, visit www.jeansplayhouse.com or call 603-745-2141. Don't miss this hilarious, heartwarming, and utterly entertaining show-get your tickets today and join the fun at NCCA Jean's Playhouse!

