MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION STREET Announced As Third Title of Weathervane Theatre's Inaugural Fall Season

Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and the Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, Equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, is proud to announce the addition of Tom Dudzick's "utterly delightful" (T heatremania.com) comedyMiracle on South Division Streetto its inaugural fall season. This heartfelt comedy tackles faith, family, the twists of life, and conflict o ver a "miracle" in the family barbershop. Opening on Friday, September 11, Miracle on South Division Street w ill run in alternating repertory through October 11, 2020 with L ittle Shop of Horrors and The World Goes 'Round.

Buffalo, NY might be depressed, but Clara Nowak is not. Staunchly religious, the mother of three is an organizer for her soup kitchen and the caretaker of her family's local claim to fame: a 20-foot shrine to the Blessed Mother commemorating the miraculous night in 1942 when she appeared to Clara's father in his barbershop. W hen daughter Ruth announces she's creating a one-person show about the family miracle, a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel.

Casting and creative team information will be announced soon. Weathervane's inaugural fall season will open on September 5, 2020 following its signature summer alternating rep season (running July 3 - August 29, 2020). Performances for the fall season will be at 7:30 PM Wednesday through Saturday with 2 PM matinees on Saturdays and on select Sundays.

Early Bird Season Subscriptions and Gift Certificates for the 2020 season are currently on sale at weathervanetheatre.org. For more information call 603.837.8322 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org. Single tickets for M iracle on South Division Street will be on sale in June. Additional information will be available on our website - www.weathervanetheatre.org.





