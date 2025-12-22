Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; The Barnstormers Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Brad Reinking
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
13%
Sara Coombs
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
12%
Isabelle Frechette
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
10%
Alyssa Dumas
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
6%
Mary Beth Marino
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Katy Gore
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
5%
Lily Bryan
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Shaina Schwartz
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
4%
Brad Reinking
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Shaina Schwartz, Wendy O'Byrne
- CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%
Melissa Hanley
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Jen Sterns
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Aubrey McGinness
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Alexandra Mullaney
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
David Grindrod
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
3%
Ashley McManus
- JAGGED LITTLE PILL
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Marisa Kirby
- GREASE
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Brianna Thornton
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Brad Reinking
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Sebastian Goldberg
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Brittney-lynne Harding
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Gibson
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
12%
Aimee Frechette
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
11%
Elizabeth Krah
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Karenelise Danne Metz
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
7%
Alison Pugh
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Victoria Carot
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Alison Pugh
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Andrew Fournier
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Lisa Gibson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
5%
Allison Szklarz
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
4%
Chelsie Cartledge Rose
- THE MOUSETRAP/SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Rien Schlecht
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Rien Schlecht
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Carol Gorelick, Sara Landry, Amy DeRoche, Raelene Liljiberg, Sopheavy Miller, Allison Szklarz, Eliza Baxter
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
3%
Emma McDonald
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Victoria Carot
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
2%
Chelsie Cartledge-Rose
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Becca Scheetz and Sara Landry
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Jennifer Fichera
- SEUSSICAL
- Friends of the Amato center
2%
Kat Shepard
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Rien Schlecht
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Jessica Moryl
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Kaz McGraw
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Dance Production CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
27%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
21%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
15%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
14%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Actorsingers
9%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
8%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
7%Best Direction Of A Musical
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
12%
Andrew Fournier
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
9%
Jordan Ahnquist
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Alexandra Mullaney
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
6%
Meg Gore
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
6%
Tom Alsip
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Clayton Phillips
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Alyssa Dumas
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Hannah Jo Weisberg
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
5%
Ethan Paulini
- WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Christie Conticchio
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
4%
David Grindrod
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Alexandra Mullaney
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Dan Pelletier
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Jen Sterns
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Jackie Foss and Donna Story
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Break A Leg Legally Players
2%
Sara Landry
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Heidi Krantz
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Tim Stanley
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
2%
Jennifer Stearns
- THE WOLD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Blair Hundertmark
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
12%
Tobin Moss
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
11%
Tim Hackney
- MACBETH
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
9%
Glenn Paranal-Noble
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
9%
Gerard Foss
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
7%
Bretton Reis
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring theatre
6%
Dori Robinson
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Benita de Wit
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Kelli Leigh-Ann Connors
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
5%
Crystal Welch
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
5%
Jack Neary
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
4%
Wanda Strukus
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
4%
Jorge Donoso
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Ilyse Robbins
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Elaine St. Jean
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Jay MacDougall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Jim Mastro
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Robert Hupp
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%Best Ensemble THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
13%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
10%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
6%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
5%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
4%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%SHREK
- Windham Actors Guild
2%ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
1%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
1%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bretton Reis
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
15%
Becca Beaulieu
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
9%
Becca Beaulieu
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
7%
Travis McHale
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Katie Nippins/Kodi Barrows
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%
Karen Perlow
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Christian Arnold
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Jeremy Baldauf
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
5%
Matt Cost
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
4%
Karen Perlow
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
3%
Rachel Neubauer
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Stan Zabecki
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
3%
Dan Pelletier
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Kevin Dunn
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Ben Bagley
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Craig Brennan, Josh Benham
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
2%
Joshua Benham
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Joshua Benham
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%
Rachel Neubauer
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%
Joshua Benham
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Joshua Benham
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%
Bretton Reis
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
1%
Time of Death
- JOSHUA BENHAM
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Samuel Tolley
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
12%
Michael Ursua
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- THE BARNSTORMERS THEATRE
11%
Andrew Strout
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Jennifer Bradeen
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%
Andrew Morrissey
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
7%
Breanne Battey
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
7%
Jennifer Bradeen
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Samuel Tolley
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
5%
Michael Ursua
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Amanda Morgan
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
5%
Bronwen Chan
- GREASE
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Andrew Strout
- SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%
Jeffrey Velez
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
4%
Andrew Strout
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Jonathan Plouffe
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
3%
Ben Petri
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
3%
Ira Kramer
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Christie Conticchio
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Lauren Busa Walters
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%Best Musical THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
11%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
10%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
7%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
6%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
6%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
5%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%[TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
1%MATILDA
- The Winnipesauskee Playhouse
1%SHREK
- Windham Actors Guild
1%Best New Play Or Musical FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
32%AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
16%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
13%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison players
13%TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
10%THR33
- Player's Ring
8%ALONE
- Player's Ring
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Jacob Erdody
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
10%
Bill Hartery
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
7%
Isabelle Frechette
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%
Alyssa Dumas
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Caitlyn Kuhn
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
5%
Mara Stein
- ANASTASIA
- Windham Actors Guild
4%
Adaleigh Voelbell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
4%
Molly Scott
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Marcus C. A. Provost
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Phil Sloves
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Eric Berthiaume
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
3%
Ryan Halsaver
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Alexandra Mullaney
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Julia Bogdanoff
- WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Alexander Lottmann
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
Cameron Clements
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Zoë Vitalich
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%
Cheslee Duke
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Ellie Duval
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Ethan Paulini
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Adam Mungia
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Taylor Fish
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
1%
Charlotte Van Ledtje
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
1%
Michelle Faria
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
1%
Cam Whealan
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Performer In A Play
Heather Conti-Clark
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
11%
Sam Robert Rogers
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
10%
Becca Ayers
- DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
9%
Madeleine Maby
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%
Grayson Smith
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%
Jo Brook
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Jeremy Ford
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
4%
Katie Gall
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Michael Mahoney
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Thomas Carnes
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
3%
Ivy Ho
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Eddie McGee
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Michael Towle
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
3%
Cass Durand
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Ethan Paulini
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Frank Thompson
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
Kaylee MacDougall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Mackenzie Hester
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Annie Kollmorgen
- NORAH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
TJ Bartlet
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Jocelyn Duford
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%
Brian Miskinis
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Mike Doyle
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
John Budzyna
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
1%
Phil Lakaszcyck
- DRACULA
- Break A Leg Legally Players
1%Best Play FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
13%THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
9%FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
8%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
7%WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
7%THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
5%THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
4%TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
4%DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
4%AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
4%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%A BRONX TALE
- Nashua Performing Arts Center
3%ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
2%IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Lahue
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
10%
Travis McHale
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Rachel Rose Roberts
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Dane Leeman
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
8%
James Rotondo
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
7%
Ash Kelley
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
7%
Rien Schlecht
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
7%
Gerard Foss and Dan Demers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
6%
Richie Ouellette
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Jason Luck
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Brian Miskinis
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
5%
Dave Walters
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Trystan Stoffel
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
4%
Dennis Schneider, John McAllister, Don Smith-Weiss
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
4%
Kirk Trach
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
3%
Sara Landry and Austin Dionne
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
3%
Justin Lahue
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elizabeth Calandra
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
13%
Zoey M. Gromadzyn
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
12%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Andrew Cameron
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Michael D. O’Keefe, Michael C. O’Keefe
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
8%
Andrew Cameron
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Andrew Cameron
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Ben Bagley
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
7%
Connor Von Rentzell
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Alexander Pikiben
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Eric Charest
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
5%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Bob Marcus
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
9%
Alexandra Mullaney
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Mary McNulty
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Ava Frechette
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%
Sarah Joy Kane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Ben Hanley
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Chloe Lane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
4%
William Caswell
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
3%
Alex LeBlanc
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Tia Marie Apicella
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Kevin Lundy
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
3%
Cam Clements
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
3%
B.C. Williams
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Tiffany Chalothorn
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Noah Poirer
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Seth Tucker
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Scott Cote
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Jeffrey Velez
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Marisa Kirby
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Robert H. Fowler
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Megan Onello
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
August Quini
- JAGGED LITTLE PILL
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Gabriel J. Hill
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Hazel Bradeen
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Brad Reinking
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jennifer Towle
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
15%
Dale Place
- FRINT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
10%
Benjamin Crimmins
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Matty Balkum
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Vero Villalobos
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
6%
Sammi Soprano
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
5%
Anna Tolley
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
4%
Kate Gilbert
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
3%
Lew Whitener
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Robert H. Fowler
- DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Alex Brown
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Jason Smith
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally
3%
Callum Belfiore
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
3%
Molly Grace Hayden
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison players
2%
Mike Lyons
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Isabella Edwards
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally
2%
Dan Pelletier
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Jimmy Stewart
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
2%
Ed Simeone
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%
Ethan Davenport
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Patrick Helm
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Annie Kollmorgen
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Caitlyn Houde
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Ralph Wark
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Brian Dembkowski
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
24%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
20%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
15%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
10%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Winnipesaukee Playhouse
10%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
9%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
7%SEUSSICAL
- Friends of the Amato
6%Favorite Local Theatre
The Barnstormers Theatre
14%
Seacoast Repertory Theatre
12%
The Rochester Opera House
12%
Arts In Motion Theatre Company
11%
Weathervane Theatre
8%
Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Rochester Opera House
5%
Actorsingers
4%
The Palace Theatre
4%
Ovation Theater Company
4%
Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
The Players' Ring
2%
The Strand Dover
2%
Break A Leg Legally
1%
Winnipesaukee Playhouse
1%
New Hampshire Theatre Project
1%
The Winnipesauskee Playhouse
1%
RGC theatre comapny
1%
Manchester community theatre players
1%
Friends of the Amato
1%
Player’s Ring Theatre
1%
Player's Ring
1%