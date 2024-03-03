Literary in the Lounge to Present Owen King at The Music Hall Lounge This Month

On Friday, March 22 at 7pm, New York Times bestselling author Owen King will visit The Music Hall Lounge with his book, THE CURATOR. Enter a Dickensian fantasy of illusion and charm where cats are revered as religious figures, thieves are noble, scholars are revolutionaries, and conjurers are the most wonderful criminals.

The 7pm event includes an author conversation with Paul Durham, an audience Q&A, and followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About the Author:

Owen King is the author of The Curator, Double Feature, and We're All in This Together: A Novella and Stories. He is the coauthor of Sleeping Beauties with Stephen King and Intro to Alien Invasion and the coeditor of Who Can Save Us Now? Brand-New Superheroes and Their Amazing (Short) Stories.

About the Moderator:

Paul Durham is an award-winning author of books for young readers, having been honored by the New York Public Library, the American Library Association, and the Library of Congress's National Book Festival. He is also the Vice Chair of The Music Hall's board of trustees, a podcaster, and an attorney, who has taught and guest lectured extensively on the subjects of business and publishing law.

Tickets:

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Owen King with THE CURATOR on Friday, March 22, at 7pm is $34. Ticket Package includes a signed book (THE CURATOR, $19, paperback), reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

About Literary in the Lounge

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, NH.

About The Music Hall

The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to advancing the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner—the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters—an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Lounge venue. The Music Hall was recently named Editors' Choice “Best All-Around Entertainment” by Yankee Magazine and is a designated “American Treasure for the Arts.” Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets yearly to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.