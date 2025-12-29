Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; THE PRODUCERS Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for New Hampshire & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Brad Reinking
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
22%
Sara Coombs
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Isabelle Frechette
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
8%
Alyssa Dumas
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
7%
Shaina Schwartz
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
6%
Melissa Hanley
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Rochester Opera House
5%
Mary Beth Marino
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
4%
Katy Gore
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
4%
Shaina Schwartz, Wendy O'Byrne
- CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%
Lily Bryan
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
Alexandra Mullaney
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Brad Reinking
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Aubrey McGinness
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
3%
Jen Sterns
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
David Grindrod
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Marisa Kirby
- GREASE
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Ashley McManus
- JAGGED LITTLE PILL
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Brad Reinking
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Brianna Thornton
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Sebastian Goldberg
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
1%
Brittney-lynne Harding
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Gibson
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
22%
Elizabeth Krah
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
12%
Aimee Frechette
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
9%
Alison Pugh
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Karenelise Danne Metz
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
5%
Alison Pugh
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Victoria Carot
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
5%
Lisa Gibson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Andrew Fournier
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
4%
Allison Szklarz
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Chelsie Cartledge Rose
- THE MOUSETRAP/SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Rien Schlecht
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Rien Schlecht
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Emma McDonald
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Carol Gorelick, Sara Landry, Amy DeRoche, Raelene Liljiberg, Sopheavy Miller, Allison Szklarz, Eliza Baxter
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
2%
Victoria Carot
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
2%
Jennifer Fichera
- SEUSSICAL
- Friends of the Amato center
2%
Becca Scheetz and Sara Landry
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Rien Schlecht
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Chelsie Cartledge-Rose
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Jessica Moryl
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Kat Shepard
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
1%
Kaz McGraw
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Dance Production CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
35%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
17%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
17%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
11%LEGALLY BLONDE
- Actorsingers
7%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
7%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
6%Best Direction Of A Musical
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
22%
Alexandra Mullaney
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Jordan Ahnquist
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%
Andrew Fournier
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%
Alyssa Dumas
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Meg Gore
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
5%
Tom Alsip
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
5%
Alexandra Mullaney
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
5%
Clayton Phillips
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Hannah Jo Weisberg
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
4%
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Ethan Paulini
- WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Christie Conticchio
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
David Grindrod
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Jackie Foss and Donna Story
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- Break A Leg Legally Players
2%
Jen Sterns
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Jennifer Jenry Towle
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Dan Pelletier
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%
Heidi Krantz
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Sara Landry
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Tim Stanley
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
1%
Jennifer Stearns
- THE WOLD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
0%Best Direction Of A Play
Tim Hackney
- MACBETH
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
23%
Tobin Moss
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
11%
Blair Hundertmark
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Glenn Paranal-Noble
- THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%
Bretton Reis
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring theatre
6%
Gerard Foss
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
5%
Kelli Leigh-Ann Connors
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
5%
Benita de Wit
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
5%
Dori Robinson
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Crystal Welch
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
4%
Jack Neary
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
4%
Wanda Strukus
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%
Jorge Donoso
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Ilyse Robbins
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Elaine St. Jean
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Jay MacDougall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Jim Mastro
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Robert Hupp
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%Best Ensemble THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
21%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
9%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
6%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
5%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
4%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
4%CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
1%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
1%SHREK
- Windham Actors Guild
1%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
1%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Bretton Reis
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
25%
Christian Arnold
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Becca Beaulieu
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
7%
Becca Beaulieu
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Travis McHale
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Matt Cost
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
5%
Katie Nippins/Kodi Barrows
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Karen Perlow
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Jeremy Baldauf
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
4%
Carl Rajotte
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
3%
Rachel Neubauer
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Karen Perlow
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Stan Zabecki
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
2%
Rachel Neubauer
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%
Ben Bagley
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
2%
Kevin Dunn
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Dan Pelletier
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Joshua Benham
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Craig Brennan, Josh Benham
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
2%
Joshua Benham
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%
Bretton Reis
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
1%
Joshua Benham
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%
Joshua Benham
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%
Time of Death
- JOSHUA BENHAM
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Andrew Morrissey
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
20%
Andrew Strout
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
10%
Samuel Tolley
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
10%
Michael Ursua
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- THE BARNSTORMERS THEATRE
9%
Jennifer Bradeen
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Breanne Battey
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
5%
Samuel Tolley
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
4%
Andrew Strout
- SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%
Jennifer Bradeen
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
4%
Amanda Morgan
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
4%
Andrew Strout
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%
Michael Ursua
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Bronwen Chan
- GREASE
- Weathervane Theatre
3%
Jeffrey Velez
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Jonathan Plouffe
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
2%
Ben Petri
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%
Ira Kramer
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Christie Conticchio
- AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Lauren Busa Walters
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%Best Musical THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
20%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%WILD PARTY
- Seacoast repertory theatre
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
6%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
5%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
4%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
4%WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
4%THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%CATS
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
2%THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- The Palace Theatre
2%ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
2%AMELIE
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
1%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%MATILDA
- The Winnipesauskee Playhouse
1%[TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
1%Best New Play Or Musical FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
27%AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
19%THR33
- Player's Ring
14%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison players
12%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Art Center
11%ALONE
- Player's Ring
9%TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
8%Best Performer In A Musical
Bill Hartery
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
18%
Jacob Erdody
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
10%
Alyssa Dumas
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Isabelle Frechette
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Caitlyn Kuhn
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
4%
Alexandra Mullaney
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Marcus C. A. Provost
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Mara Stein
- ANASTASIA
- Windham Actors Guild
3%
Molly Scott
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Adaleigh Voelbell
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
Phil Sloves
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Eric Berthiaume
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
3%
Ryan Halsaver
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Julia Bogdanoff
- WAITRESS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Cameron Clements
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Alexander Lottmann
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Zoë Vitalich
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%
Cheslee Duke
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Ethan Paulini
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
1%
Michelle Faria
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
1%
Ellie Duval
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
1%
Liam Henry Ellis
- SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
1%
Adam Mungia
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
1%
Charlotte Van Ledtje
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
1%
Taylor Fish
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Rochester Opera House
1%Best Performer In A Play
Katie Gall
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
16%
Sam Robert Rogers
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
12%
Heather Conti-Clark
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
10%
Becca Ayers
- DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
7%
Madeleine Maby
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Grayson Smith
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Jo Brook
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%
Jeremy Ford
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
3%
Michael Towle
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
3%
Michael Mahoney
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
3%
Thomas Carnes
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%
Eddie McGee
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Ivy Ho
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Ethan Paulini
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Cass Durand
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Annie Kollmorgen
- NORAH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Mackenzie Hester
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Frank Thompson
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
TJ Bartlet
- THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Kaylee MacDougall
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Brian Miskinis
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Jocelyn Duford
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%
Mike Doyle
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
1%
John Budzyna
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
1%
Phil Lakaszcyck
- DRACULA
- Break A Leg Legally Players
1%Best Play FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
16%A BRONX TALE
- Nashua Performing Arts Center
9%FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
7%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
6%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
6%WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
6%AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
5%A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
4%THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
4%BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
3%TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
3%DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
3%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
3%ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
2%THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Justin Lahue
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
14%
Brian Miskinis
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
10%
Travis McHale
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%
Jason Luck
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
7%
Rachel Rose Roberts
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Dane Leeman
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
7%
James Rotondo
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
6%
Ash Kelley
- THE WILD PARTY
- Cue Zero Theatre
6%
Dave Walters
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
6%
Gerard Foss and Dan Demers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
6%
Rien Schlecht
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
5%
Richie Ouellette
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
5%
Trystan Stoffel
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
3%
Dennis Schneider, John McAllister, Don Smith-Weiss
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
3%
Kirk Trach
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
3%
Justin Lahue
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
2%
Sara Landry and Austin Dionne
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexander Pikiben
- THE SHARK IS BROKEN
- Weathervane Theatre
15%
Elizabeth Calandra
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
11%
Andrew Cameron
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
10%
Zoey M. Gromadzyn
- FRONT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
9%
Andrew Cameron
- LIZZIE
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
9%
Andrew Cameron
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
8%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
7%
Ben Bagley
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
6%
Michael D. O’Keefe, Michael C. O’Keefe
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
6%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Connor Von Rentzell
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
5%
Eric Charest
- ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
4%
Kimberly O’Loughlin
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
4%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Bob Marcus
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
19%
Alexandra Mullaney
- WILD PARTY
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
10%
Mary McNulty
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Ava Frechette
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
5%
Sarah Joy Kane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Ben Hanley
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Tia Marie Apicella
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
3%
Chloe Lane
- THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
3%
William Caswell
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
3%
Alex LeBlanc
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
3%
Kevin Lundy
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- Ovation Theater Company
2%
Cam Clements
- THE PRODUCERS
- The Rochester Opera House
2%
B.C. Williams
- AVENUE Q
- Actorsingers
2%
Scott Cote
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Seth Tucker
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Noah Poirer
- JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
2%
Tiffany Chalothorn
- THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- The Barnstormers Theatre
2%
Jeffrey Velez
- [TITLE OF SHOW]
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Marisa Kirby
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Kai Clifton
- SISTER ACT
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
2%
Brad Reinking
- THE PRODUCERS
- Rochester Opera House
2%
Megan Onello
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
2%
Robert H. Fowler
- THE PRODUCERS
- Weathervane Theatre
1%
August Quini
- JAGGED LITTLE PILL
- Weathervane Theatre
1%
Gabriel J. Hill
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Prescott Park Arts Festival
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jennifer Towle
- ANNIE
- Rochester Opera House
25%
Benjamin Crimmins
- FRANKENSTEIN
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
11%
Dale Place
- FRINT ROW TO MURDER
- The Barnstormers Theatre
8%
Matty Balkum
- THE MOUSETRAP
- The Barnstormers Theatre
6%
Vero Villalobos
- THE TEMPEST
- Weathervane Theatre
5%
Anna Tolley
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
4%
Sammi Soprano
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
4%
Alex Brown
- AS SMALL AS STARS
- The Players’ Ring
3%
Kate Gilbert
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- Players' Ring Theatre
3%
Robert H. Fowler
- DIRTY BLONDE
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Lew Whitener
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Jason Smith
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally
2%
Molly Grace Hayden
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison players
2%
Callum Belfiore
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally Players
2%
Mike Lyons
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Jimmy Stewart
- WAITING FOR GODOT
- Player’s Ring Theatre
2%
Isabella Edwards
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Break A Leg Legally
2%
Ethan Davenport
- ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
- Weathervane Theatre
2%
Dan Pelletier
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Annie Kollmorgen
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
2%
Ed Simeone
- THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER
- The Players' Ring
2%
Patrick Helm
- A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Caitlyn Houde
- IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY
- Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
Ralph Wark
- THE GHOST TRAIN
- Garrison Players Arts Center
1%
Brian Dembkowski
- TIME OF DEATH
- Cue Zero Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Rochester Opera House
32%SHREK
- Seacoast Repertory Theatre
22%JUNIE B JONES
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
13%A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
- Winnipesaukee Playhouse
8%THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON
- Arts In Motion Theatre Company
8%ANASTASIA
- Actorsingers
7%SEUSSICAL
- Friends of the Amato
6%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
- Actorsingers
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Seacoast Repertory Theatre
16%
The Rochester Opera House
16%
The Barnstormers Theatre
12%
Rochester Opera House
9%
Arts In Motion Theatre Company
9%
Weathervane Theatre
6%
Prescott Park Arts Festival
5%
Actorsingers
3%
The Palace Theatre
3%
Ovation Theater Company
3%
Cue Zero Theatre
3%
Garrison Players Arts Center
2%
The Players' Ring
2%
The Strand Dover
1%
The Winnipesauskee Playhouse
1%
Break A Leg Legally
1%
New Hampshire Theatre Project
1%
Friends of the Amato
1%
Winnipesaukee Playhouse
1%
Manchester community theatre players
1%
Player's Ring
1%
RGC theatre comapny
1%
Player’s Ring Theatre
1%