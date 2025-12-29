Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards; THE PRODUCERS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld New Hampshire Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Brad Reinking - THE PRODUCERS - The Rochester Opera House 22%

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

9%

Sara Coombs -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

8%

Isabelle Frechette -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

7%

Alyssa Dumas -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

WILD PARTY

6%

Shaina Schwartz -- Seacoast repertory theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

Melissa Hanley -- Rochester Opera House

FREAKY FRIDAY

4%

Mary Beth Marino -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

4%

Katy Gore -- Ovation Theater Company

CATS

4%

Shaina Schwartz, Wendy O'Byrne -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

JUNIE B JONES

3%

Lily Bryan -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

LIZZIE

3%

Alexandra Mullaney -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Brad Reinking -- Rochester Opera House

AVENUE Q

3%

Aubrey McGinness -- Actorsingers

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Carl Rajotte -- The Palace Theatre

THE WILD PARTY

3%

Jen Sterns -- Cue Zero Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

2%

David Grindrod -- Weathervane Theatre

GREASE

2%

Marisa Kirby -- Weathervane Theatre

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

2%

Ashley McManus -- Weathervane Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Brad Reinking -- Rochester Opera House

ANASTASIA

2%

Brianna Thornton -- Actorsingers

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

Sebastian Goldberg -- The Palace Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Brittney-lynne Harding -- Actorsingers

THE PRODUCERS

22%

Lisa Gibson -- Rochester Opera House

LIZZIE

12%

Elizabeth Krah -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

9%

Aimee Frechette -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Alison Pugh -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Karenelise Danne Metz -- Ovation Theater Company

FRONT ROW TO MURDER

5%

Alison Pugh -- The Barnstormers Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

5%

Victoria Carot -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Lisa Gibson -- Rochester Opera House

JUNIE B JONES

4%

Andrew Fournier -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

AVENUE Q

3%

Allison Szklarz -- Actorsingers

THE MOUSETRAP/SPELLING BEE

3%

Chelsie Cartledge Rose -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Rien Schlecht -- Weathervane Theatre

THE TEMPEST

3%

Rien Schlecht -- Weathervane Theatre

THE WILD PARTY

2%

Emma McDonald -- Cue Zero Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Carol Gorelick, Sara Landry, Amy DeRoche, Raelene Liljiberg, Sopheavy Miller, Allison Szklarz, Eliza Baxter -- Actorsingers

AS SMALL AS STARS

2%

Victoria Carot -- The Players’ Ring

SEUSSICAL

2%

Jennifer Fichera -- Friends of the Amato center

ANASTASIA

2%

Becca Scheetz and Sara Landry -- Actorsingers

ANNIE

2%

Rien Schlecht -- Rochester Opera House

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Chelsie Cartledge-Rose -- The Barnstormers Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Jessica Moryl -- The Palace Theatre

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

1%

Kat Shepard -- The Barnstormers Theatre

TIME OF DEATH

1%

Kaz McGraw -- Cue Zero Theatre

CATS

35%

- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

17%

- The Barnstormers Theatre

JUNIE B JONES

17%

- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

11%

- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

LEGALLY BLONDE

7%

- Actorsingers

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

7%

- Actorsingers

ANASTASIA

6%

- Actorsingers

THE PRODUCERS

22%

Jennifer Jenry Towle -- Rochester Opera House

LIZZIE

8%

Alexandra Mullaney -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

8%

Jordan Ahnquist -- The Barnstormers Theatre

JUNIE B JONES

7%

Andrew Fournier -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

SISTER ACT

5%

Alyssa Dumas -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

Meg Gore -- Ovation Theater Company

FREAKY FRIDAY

5%

Tom Alsip -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

5%

Alexandra Mullaney -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Clayton Phillips -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

4%

Hannah Jo Weisberg -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Jennifer Jenry Towle -- Rochester Opera House

WAITRESS

3%

Ethan Paulini -- Weathervane Theatre

AVENUE Q

3%

Christie Conticchio -- Actorsingers

THE PRODUCERS

3%

David Grindrod -- Weathervane Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Jackie Foss and Donna Story -- Break A Leg Legally Players

THE WILD PARTY

2%

Jen Sterns -- Cue Zero Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

Jennifer Jenry Towle -- Rochester Opera House

[TITLE OF SHOW]

2%

Dan Pelletier -- Cue Zero Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

Carl Rajotte -- The Palace Theatre

AMELIE

2%

Heidi Krantz -- Cue Zero Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Sara Landry -- Actorsingers

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

Tim Stanley -- Actorsingers

THE WOLD PARTY

0%

Jennifer Stearns -- Cue Zero Theatre

MACBETH

23%

Tim Hackney -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

11%

Tobin Moss -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

FRONT ROW TO MURDER

9%

Blair Hundertmark -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

7%

Glenn Paranal-Noble -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

WAITING FOR GODOT

6%

Bretton Reis -- Player’s Ring theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

5%

Gerard Foss -- Break A Leg Legally Players

AS SMALL AS STARS

5%

Kelli Leigh-Ann Connors -- The Players’ Ring

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

5%

Benita de Wit -- Weathervane Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Dori Robinson -- The Barnstormers Theatre

TIME OF DEATH

4%

Crystal Welch -- Cue Zero Theatre

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

4%

Jack Neary -- The Players' Ring

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

3%

Wanda Strukus -- Garrison Players Arts Center

THE TEMPEST

3%

Jorge Donoso -- Weathervane Theatre

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

3%

Ilyse Robbins -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE GHOST TRAIN

2%

Elaine St. Jean -- Garrison Players Arts Center

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Jay MacDougall -- Garrison Players Arts Center

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY

2%

Jim Mastro -- Garrison Players Arts Center

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

2%

Robert Hupp -- Weathervane Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

21%

- The Rochester Opera House

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

9%

- The Barnstormers Theatre

WILD PARTY

9%

- Seacoast repertory theatre

JUNIE B JONES

6%

- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

5%

- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

FREAKY FRIDAY

5%

- Prescott Park Arts Festival

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

- Ovation Theater Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

- Rochester Opera House

SHREK

4%

- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

4%

- Break A Leg Legally Players

CATS

3%

- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE WILD PARTY

3%

- Cue Zero Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- Rochester Opera House

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

2%

- The Players' Ring

AVENUE Q

2%

- Actorsingers

AMELIE

2%

- Cue Zero Theatre

ANASTASIA

1%

- Actorsingers

ANNIE

1%

- Rochester Opera House

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

1%

- The Palace Theatre

SHREK

1%

- Windham Actors Guild

THE GHOST TRAIN

1%

- Garrison Players Arts Center

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

1%

- Garrison Players Art Center

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

- Actorsingers

THE PRODUCERS

25%

Bretton Reis -- The Rochester Opera House

THE WEDDING SINGER

8%

Christian Arnold -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

7%

Becca Beaulieu -- Ovation Theater Company

FREAKY FRIDAY

6%

Becca Beaulieu -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Travis McHale -- The Barnstormers Theatre

WILD PARTY

5%

Matt Cost -- Seacoast repertory theatre

JUNIE B JONES

5%

Katie Nippins/Kodi Barrows -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

FRONT ROW TO MURDER

5%

Karen Perlow -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE TEMPEST

4%

Jeremy Baldauf -- Weathervane Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

Carl Rajotte -- The Palace Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

Rachel Neubauer -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

Karen Perlow -- The Barnstormers Theatre

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

2%

Stan Zabecki -- Garrison Players Art Center

LIZZIE

2%

Rachel Neubauer -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

AS SMALL AS STARS

2%

Ben Bagley -- The Players’ Ring

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Kevin Dunn -- The Barnstormers Theatre

[TITLE OF SHOW]

2%

Dan Pelletier -- Cue Zero Theatre

THE WILD PARTY

2%

Joshua Benham -- Cue Zero Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Craig Brennan, Josh Benham -- Actorsingers

AVENUE Q

2%

Joshua Benham -- Actorsingers

WAITING FOR GODOT

1%

Bretton Reis -- Player’s Ring Theatre

AMELIE

1%

Joshua Benham -- Cue Zero Theatre

ANASTASIA

1%

Joshua Benham -- Actorsingers

JOSHUA BENHAM

1%

Time of Death -- Cue Zero Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

20%

Andrew Morrissey -- Weathervane Theatre

WILD PARTY

10%

Andrew Strout -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

10%

Samuel Tolley -- The Rochester Opera House

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

9%

Michael Ursua -- THE BARNSTORMERS THEATRE

JUNIE B JONES

5%

Jennifer Bradeen -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

FREAKY FRIDAY

5%

Breanne Battey -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Samuel Tolley -- Rochester Opera House

SHREK

4%

Andrew Strout -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

4%

Jennifer Bradeen -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE WILD PARTY

4%

Amanda Morgan -- Cue Zero Theatre

LIZZIE

4%

Andrew Strout -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Michael Ursua -- The Barnstormers Theatre

GREASE

3%

Bronwen Chan -- Weathervane Theatre

[TITLE OF SHOW]

3%

Jeffrey Velez -- Cue Zero Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

2%

Jonathan Plouffe -- Actorsingers

ANASTASIA

2%

Ben Petri -- Actorsingers

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

2%

Ira Kramer -- Weathervane Theatre

AMELIE

2%

Christie Conticchio -- Cue Zero Theatre

AVENUE Q

2%

Lauren Busa Walters -- Actorsingers

THE PRODUCERS

20%

- The Rochester Opera House

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

9%

- The Barnstormers Theatre

WILD PARTY

8%

- Seacoast repertory theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

- Rochester Opera House

JUNIE B JONES

5%

- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

5%

- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

5%

- Ovation Theater Company

FREAKY FRIDAY

4%

- Prescott Park Arts Festival

SHREK

4%

- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

WAITRESS

4%

- Weathervane Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

- The Barnstormers Theatre

CATS

3%

- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

SISTER ACT

3%

- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

2%

- Weathervane Theatre

AVENUE Q

2%

- Actorsingers

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

2%

- Rochester Opera House

THE WILD PARTY

2%

- Cue Zero Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

2%

- The Palace Theatre

ANNIE

2%

- Rochester Opera House

AMELIE

2%

- Cue Zero Theatre

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

1%

- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

ANASTASIA

1%

- Actorsingers

MATILDA

1%

- The Winnipesauskee Playhouse

[TITLE OF SHOW]

1%

- Cue Zero Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

1%

- Actorsingers

FRONT ROW TO MURDER

27%

- The Barnstormers Theatre

AS SMALL AS STARS

19%

- The Players’ Ring

THR33

14%

- Player's Ring

THE GHOST TRAIN

12%

- Garrison players

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

11%

- Garrison Players Art Center

ALONE

9%

- Player's Ring

TIME OF DEATH

8%

- Cue Zero Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

18%

Bill Hartery -- The Rochester Opera House

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

10%

Jacob Erdody -- The Barnstormers Theatre

WILD PARTY

8%

Alyssa Dumas -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

JUNIE B JONES

5%

Isabelle Frechette -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

FREAKY FRIDAY

4%

Caitlyn Kuhn -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

SISTER ACT

3%

Alexandra Mullaney -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Marcus C. A. Provost -- Rochester Opera House

ANASTASIA

3%

Mara Stein -- Windham Actors Guild

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Molly Scott -- Rochester Opera House

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

3%

Adaleigh Voelbell -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Phil Sloves -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

Eric Berthiaume -- Ovation Theater Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Ryan Halsaver -- The Barnstormers Theatre

WAITRESS

2%

Julia Bogdanoff -- Weathervane Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Cameron Clements -- Rochester Opera House

JUNIE B JONES

2%

Alexander Lottmann -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

AVENUE Q

2%

Zoë Vitalich -- Actorsingers

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Cheslee Duke -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

THE PRODUCERS

1%

Ethan Paulini -- Weathervane Theatre

LIZZIE

1%

Michelle Faria -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

1%

Ellie Duval -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

SHREK

1%

Liam Henry Ellis -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

ANASTASIA

1%

Adam Mungia -- Actorsingers

ANNIE

1%

Charlotte Van Ledtje -- Rochester Opera House

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Taylor Fish -- Rochester Opera House

AS SMALL AS STARS

16%

Katie Gall -- The Players’ Ring

FRANKENSTEIN

12%

Sam Robert Rogers -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

FRANKENSTEIN

10%

Heather Conti-Clark -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

DIRTY BLONDE

7%

Becca Ayers -- Weathervane Theatre

FRONT ROW TO MURDER

6%

Madeleine Maby -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

5%

Grayson Smith -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Jo Brook -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

3%

Jeremy Ford -- Break A Leg Legally Players

WAITING FOR GODOT

3%

Michael Towle -- Player’s Ring Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

3%

Michael Mahoney -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

2%

Thomas Carnes -- The Players' Ring

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY

2%

Eddie McGee -- Garrison Players Arts Center

TIME OF DEATH

2%

Ivy Ho -- Cue Zero Theatre

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

2%

Ethan Paulini -- Weathervane Theatre

TIME OF DEATH

2%

Cass Durand -- Cue Zero Theatre

NORAH

2%

Annie Kollmorgen -- Cue Zero Theatre

THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

2%

Mackenzie Hester -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

2%

Frank Thompson -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE LEGNED OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

2%

TJ Bartlet -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Kaylee MacDougall -- Garrison Players Arts Center

THE GHOST TRAIN

2%

Brian Miskinis -- Garrison Players Arts Center

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

2%

Jocelyn Duford -- The Players' Ring

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

1%

Mike Doyle -- Garrison Players Arts Center

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

1%

John Budzyna -- The Players' Ring

DRACULA

1%

Phil Lakaszcyck -- Break A Leg Legally Players

FRANKENSTEIN

16%

- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

A BRONX TALE

9%

- Nashua Performing Arts Center

FRONT ROW TO MURDER

8%

- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE

7%

- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

6%

- Break A Leg Legally Players

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

6%

- The Players' Ring

WAITING FOR GODOT

6%

- Player’s Ring Theatre

AS SMALL AS STARS

5%

- The Players’ Ring

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

4%

- Garrison Players Arts Center

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE TEMPEST

4%

- Weathervane Theatre

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK

4%

- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

3%

- Weathervane Theatre

TIME OF DEATH

3%

- Cue Zero Theatre

DIRTY BLONDE

3%

- Weathervane Theatre

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

3%

- Garrison Players Arts Center

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

2%

- Weathervane Theatre

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY

2%

- Garrison Players Arts Center

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

2%

- Players' Ring Theatre

THE GHOST TRAIN

2%

- Garrison Players Arts Center

WILD PARTY

14%

Justin Lahue -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE GHOST TRAIN

10%

Brian Miskinis -- Garrison Players Arts Center

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

8%

Travis McHale -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

7%

Jason Luck -- Weathervane Theatre

FRONT ROW TO MURDER

7%

Rachel Rose Roberts -- The Barnstormers Theatre

AS SMALL AS STARS

7%

Dane Leeman -- The Players’ Ring

FREAKY FRIDAY

6%

James Rotondo -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

THE WILD PARTY

6%

Ash Kelley -- Cue Zero Theatre

SISTER ACT

6%

Dave Walters -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

6%

Gerard Foss and Dan Demers -- Break A Leg Legally Players

THE TEMPEST

5%

Rien Schlecht -- Weathervane Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

5%

Richie Ouellette -- The Barnstormers Theatre

AVENUE Q

3%

Trystan Stoffel -- Actorsingers

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

3%

Dennis Schneider, John McAllister, Don Smith-Weiss -- Actorsingers

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

3%

Kirk Trach -- Players' Ring Theatre

WAITING FOR GODOT

2%

Justin Lahue -- Player’s Ring Theatre

ANASTASIA

2%

Sara Landry and Austin Dionne -- Actorsingers

THE SHARK IS BROKEN

15%

Alexander Pikiben -- Weathervane Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

11%

Elizabeth Calandra -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

SISTER ACT

10%

Andrew Cameron -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

FRONT ROW TO MURDER

9%

Zoey M. Gromadzyn -- The Barnstormers Theatre

LIZZIE

9%

Andrew Cameron -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

8%

Andrew Cameron -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

7%

Kimberly O’Loughlin -- The Barnstormers Theatre

WAITING FOR GODOT

6%

Ben Bagley -- Player’s Ring Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

6%

Michael D. O’Keefe, Michael C. O’Keefe -- Actorsingers

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

6%

Kimberly O’Loughlin -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE TEMPEST

5%

Connor Von Rentzell -- Weathervane Theatre

ANASTASIA

4%

Eric Charest -- Actorsingers

THE MOUSETRAP

4%

Kimberly O’Loughlin -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

19%

Bob Marcus -- Rochester Opera House

WILD PARTY

10%

Alexandra Mullaney -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

6%

Mary McNulty -- The Barnstormers Theatre

JUNIE B JONES

5%

Ava Frechette -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Sarah Joy Kane -- Rochester Opera House

THE LITTLE MERMAID

3%

Ben Hanley -- Rochester Opera House

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Tia Marie Apicella -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

3%

Chloe Lane -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

3%

William Caswell -- Ovation Theater Company

THE PRODUCERS

3%

Alex LeBlanc -- Rochester Opera House

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

2%

Kevin Lundy -- Ovation Theater Company

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Cam Clements -- The Rochester Opera House

AVENUE Q

2%

B.C. Williams -- Actorsingers

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Scott Cote -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Seth Tucker -- The Barnstormers Theatre

JUNIE B JONES

2%

Noah Poirer -- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

2%

Tiffany Chalothorn -- The Barnstormers Theatre

[TITLE OF SHOW]

2%

Jeffrey Velez -- Cue Zero Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Marisa Kirby -- Weathervane Theatre

SISTER ACT

2%

Kai Clifton -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Brad Reinking -- Rochester Opera House

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Megan Onello -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

THE PRODUCERS

1%

Robert H. Fowler -- Weathervane Theatre

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

1%

August Quini -- Weathervane Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

Gabriel J. Hill -- Prescott Park Arts Festival

ANNIE

25%

Jennifer Towle -- Rochester Opera House

FRANKENSTEIN

11%

Benjamin Crimmins -- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

FRINT ROW TO MURDER

8%

Dale Place -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE MOUSETRAP

6%

Matty Balkum -- The Barnstormers Theatre

THE TEMPEST

5%

Vero Villalobos -- Weathervane Theatre

AS SMALL AS STARS

4%

Anna Tolley -- The Players’ Ring

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

4%

Sammi Soprano -- The Players' Ring

AS SMALL AS STARS

3%

Alex Brown -- The Players’ Ring

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

3%

Kate Gilbert -- Players' Ring Theatre

DIRTY BLONDE

2%

Robert H. Fowler -- Weathervane Theatre

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

2%

Lew Whitener -- Weathervane Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Jason Smith -- Break A Leg Legally

THE GHOST TRAIN

2%

Molly Grace Hayden -- Garrison players

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Callum Belfiore -- Break A Leg Legally Players

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST

2%

Mike Lyons -- Garrison Players Arts Center

WAITING FOR GODOT

2%

Jimmy Stewart -- Player’s Ring Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

2%

Isabella Edwards -- Break A Leg Legally

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

2%

Ethan Davenport -- Weathervane Theatre

TIME OF DEATH

2%

Dan Pelletier -- Cue Zero Theatre

TIME OF DEATH

2%

Annie Kollmorgen -- Cue Zero Theatre

THE FALL OF THE HOUSE OF USHER

2%

Ed Simeone -- The Players' Ring

A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

2%

Patrick Helm -- Garrison Players Arts Center

IT RUNS IN THE FAMILY

2%

Caitlyn Houde -- Garrison Players Arts Center

THE GHOST TRAIN

1%

Ralph Wark -- Garrison Players Arts Center

TIME OF DEATH

1%

Brian Dembkowski -- Cue Zero Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

32%

- Rochester Opera House

SHREK

22%

- Seacoast Repertory Theatre

JUNIE B JONES

13%

- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

8%

- Winnipesaukee Playhouse

THE WIZARD OF OZ YOUTH EDIITON

8%

- Arts In Motion Theatre Company

ANASTASIA

7%

- Actorsingers

SEUSSICAL

6%

- Friends of the Amato

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

5%

- Actorsingers

16%

Seacoast Repertory Theatre

16%

The Rochester Opera House

12%

The Barnstormers Theatre

9%

Rochester Opera House

9%

Arts In Motion Theatre Company

6%

Weathervane Theatre

5%

Prescott Park Arts Festival

3%

Actorsingers

3%

The Palace Theatre

3%

Ovation Theater Company

3%

Cue Zero Theatre

2%

Garrison Players Arts Center

2%

The Players' Ring

1%

The Strand Dover

1%

The Winnipesauskee Playhouse

1%

Break A Leg Legally

1%

New Hampshire Theatre Project

1%

Friends of the Amato

1%

Winnipesaukee Playhouse

1%

Manchester community theatre players

1%

Player's Ring

1%

RGC theatre comapny

1%

Player’s Ring Theatre

