Judy Collins Comes to Jaffrey’s Park Theatre in August

The Park Theatre announced that music legend Judy Collins will perform at the Jaffrey, New Hampshire performing arts center on Saturday, August 23, at 7:30 p.m.

“We are so proud to have the legendary Judy Collins grace The Park Theatre with her timeless voice and powerful music—a moment of pure magic that will echo through these walls forever. With the intimate nature of the size of the auditorium combined with our acclaimed acoustics, it will be an historic evening,” said Steve Jackson, CEO & Managing Director of The Park Theatre.

In her 50-plus years in music, Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 55-album body of work and take inspiration from her spiritual discipline.

The award-winning singer-songwriter has garnered several top ten hits gold and platinum-selling albums and is esteemed for her imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary folk standards and her own poetically poignant original compositions. Her stunning rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “Both Sides Now” from her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy® Hall of Fame. Judy won Song of the Year at the 1975 Grammy® Awards for her intimate version of “Send in the Clowns,” a ballad written by Stephen Sondheim for the Broadway musical A Little Night Music.

Her 55th release, Spellbound, finds Judy enjoying an artistic renaissance. Spellbound is an introspective and impressionistic album, and it marks the first time that every song on the album is written by her. The album revisits the thrilling 1960s Greenwich Village years, recreates breathtaking moments in the wilds of Colorado during Judy’s childhood, snapshots of her hell-raising years, and frames quiet moments of nature from just a few years back.

