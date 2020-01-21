On Thursday, January 23 at 7:30, local jazz band, Now's the Time, comes to the Hatbox Theatre in Concord, NH. Tickets are $18, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

Now's The Time has been entertaining audiences since 2014 and has fans throughout Southern NH. Initially a favorite in the seniors community, their repertoire and fans have expanded to all ages, with a mix of American Songbook, Blues, and Soul. Initiated by Randy Zielinski, who plays piano and trumpet, Now's The Time has grown to six members, adding accomplished musicians Tom Kesel on guitar, Phil Roth on bass and Jenny Lawson on saxophone. Rounding out the sound are two vocalists, Stephen Naifeh and Peg Chaffee, whose solos and duets add to the unique element to the program. Now's The Time is excited to add the Hatbox Theatre to other prominent venues such as Flight Coffee, The Jazz Sessions and WSCA.FM Live Stage. Now's The Time is more than a jazz concert ~ it's a show!

Hatbox Theatre is a dynamic live performance arts space with a mission to service and foster a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for audiences and artists. Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord, NH.





