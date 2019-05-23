Hatbox Theatre Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

What's so exciting about a little flower shop on Skid Row? How about a man-eating extraterrestrial plant? Dive-In Productions is proud to bring the cult classic Little Shop of Horrors to the Hatbox Theatre from May 31-June16.

The Dive-In artistic team includes Seacoast natives and long time collaborators Jordan Formichelli and Marina Altschiller. After their last production, Formichelli proposed their next season include the dark comedy taken in a new direction including gender bent casting, shadow work, and a new look at the man-eating plant Audrey II.

The cast and creative team includes talent from around the state. Cast members' resumes range from the local fringe theatre scene, to NY & Broadway.

Jacob Randlett, playing the demented, sadistic dentist, Orin Scrivello, says "Between our director, creative team, and cast, we have been noticing new sources of humor, tragedy, and pathos in the show that even we are surprised to stumble upon in the rehearsal process."

Laura Millar has taken on the expanded role of Audrey II in Dive-In's production. "I think this production is going to be so special because just tweaking one thing, the assumed gender of Audrey II, changes the dynamics between the plant and everyone she interacts with. It's a totally unique telling."

Joel King plays unlikely protagonist, Seymour Krelborn. "Having the opportunity to play Seymour has been a dream because we really understand each other. We're both doing our best in a rapidly changing world and all in all just want the best outcome for the people we love.

I really hope the audience connects to the heart of the show the way I did when I first saw it...Different people will find something to connect to, whether it's Audrey's struggles with self worth, Seymour being a constant underdog or even Mushnik being stuck at a dead-end job."

Rounding out the cast and crew is Jordan Formichelli, James Arcari, Carly Sousa, Vincant Davis, Angelica Rosenthal, Tess Hodges, Cailean Anderson, Heather Williamson, Marina Altschiller, Morgan Simmons, Brendan Battey, Ava Molnar, and Tomer Oz who are all looking forward to opening night. You know what they say, April showers bring May flowers...including one mean green mother from outer space.

Little Shop of Horrors is coming to the Hatbox Theatre on May 31st and running through June 16th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00PM. Tickets are $17, $14 for members/seniors/students, and $12 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advanced at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.

Hatbox Theatre is a live performance arts space with a mission to create a cooperative community to develop unique, intimate experiences for both audiences and artists. The Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, NH.





