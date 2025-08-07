HAIRSPRAY to be Presented at New London Barn House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New London Barn Playhouse will continue its 93rd Summer Season with the high-energy musical hit, Hairspray, running August 6th through August 17th. Performances are held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 PM, with matinees on August 7th, August 13th, and August 15th at 2:00 PM, and Sundays at 5:00 PM. Tickets and more information are available at or by calling 603-526-6710.

Audiences are invited to step into the teeny-bopping world of 1962 Baltimore and meet Tracy Turnblad, a young girl with big dreams and even bigger hair, as she dances her way onto the local TV sensation, The Corny Collins Show. With determination, courage, and a whole lot of heart, Tracy becomes a voice for change and a champion for equality, proving that one person really can make a difference. Based on the 1988 film by John Waters and returning to the Barn Playhouse Stage after 10 years, Hairspray is a blockbuster musical not to be missed.

The company features Rebecca Kenjesky as Tracy Turnblad, Angelina Mancuso as Penny Pingleton, Justin Katin as Corny Collins, Livi De Maio as Amber Von Tussle, Maddox Bane as Link Larkin, and Lance Toppin as Seaweed. Symoné Spencer plays Little Inez, Chosen Mitchell portrays Dynamite Cindy Larkins, and Emery Cunningham appears as Dynamite Lorraine. Lauren Bowrosen plays Council Tammy, Mason Materdomini is Council Brad, and Logan New plays Council Fender. AJ Morales serves as the Male Swing, and Anna Melva Johnson as the Female Swing.