From Acclaimed Author Nick Flynn Comes A Searing New Memoir - Streaming Virtually!

On Wednesday, September 9, critically acclaimed author, poet, and playwright Nick Flynn visits to The Music Hall virtually as part of their Livestream events.

Flynn will discuss his new memoir, This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire, a journey of a man struggling to hold himself together in prose that is raw and moving, sharp-edged and wry. A bookend to his award-winning memoir Another Bullshit Night in Suck City, This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire unravels the story of the fire that Flynn had to escape and the ways in which, as an adult, he has carried that fire with him until it threatens to burn down his own house.

The 7pm event includes an author reading and discussion with Marie Howe, author of four volumes of poetry, followed by a virtual audience Q&A. The event will be hosted on Crowdcast. Wednesday, September 9 - 7pm (Livestream)

About the Author: Nick Flynn is the author of This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire and three previous memoirs, including the PEN/Joyce Osterweil Award-winning Another Bullshit Night in Suck City, and four volumes of poetry. Flynn is a professor on the creative writing faculty at the University of Houston and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

Tickets: The ticket package for this event on Wednesday, September 9 at 7pm is $43. In addition to access to the live stream, the ticket package includes a copy of This Is the Night Our House Will Catch Fire ($25.95, hardcover), signed bookplate, virtual author discussion, and Q&A. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.

