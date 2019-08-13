Eli 'Paperboy' Reed Comes to The Bank Of New Hampshire Stage

Eli "Paperboy" Reed will be appearing at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage (Concord, NH) on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 8PM. This performance is part of a larger tour where the Brooklyn-based singer and his rafter-raising, horn-drenched live band set out across the Eastern United States on the heels of their new album "99 Cent Dreams". This show is part of the free William H. Gile Concert Series.



"99 Cent Dreams" marks a return to the timeless music Eli fell in love with as a young man -- performing in the juke joints of Clarksdale, Mississippi and the Chicago church of Chess Records artist-turned-preacher Mitty Collier. With his enduring love of soul music more fervent than ever, Eli's songs on "99 Cent Dreams" may range from joyous and playful to nostalgic and wistful, but at their core each centers on appreciation, fulfillment, gratitude and all else that comes with hard-won perspective.



Tickets for the September 20 Eli Paperboy Reed performance area available starting Fri, August 23 at 12PM and are limited to four per patron. They may be ordered by calling the Bank of New Hampshire at 603-225-1111 or online at banknhstage.com. Tickets may also obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming performances at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage include Wallis Bird (Aug 23), Tall Heights (Aug 25), Ryan Montbleau Band (Aug 29) and the Ballroom Thieves (Sept 5). Tickets for many shows start at $15 or under.





