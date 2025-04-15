EASTER PARADE Screens at Park Theatre On Easter Eve

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Park Theatre will screen the 1948 movie musical classic Easter Parade at the Jaffrey, New Hampshire performing arts center this Saturday (Easter Eve), April 19, at 7 p.m. The newly restored film will be presented on the theatre's giant 27-foot wide screen.

Easter Parade, directed by Charles Walters, is a vibrant 1948 musical that captures the charm of early 20th-century New York. The film stars Judy Garland as Hannah Brown, a chorus girl discovered by dancer Don Hewes, played by Fred Astaire. When Don's original partner, Nadine (Ann Miller), leaves for a solo career, he vows to transform Hannah into a star to prove his talent-scouting prowess. The story unfolds with dazzling dance numbers and Irving Berlin's timeless songs, like “Steppin' Out with My Baby” and the titular “Easter Parade,” as Hannah and Don navigate professional ambitions and budding romance. The chemistry between Garland and Astaire, paired with lush Technicolor visuals, makes this a standout in MGM's musical catalog.

The film's blend of humor, heart, and spectacle earned it widespread acclaim. Critics praised its leads and direction, with Variety calling it “a dazzling showcase of song and dance, with Garland and Astaire at their peak.” The New York Times lauded Walters' “crisp direction” and noted, “Astaire's elegance and Garland's warmth make every scene a delight.” The supporting cast, including Peter Lawford as a charming suitor and Ann Miller's show-stopping tap routines, adds depth to the breezy plot. Easter Parade won an Oscar for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture, cementing its status as a beloved classic that still resonates with audiences for its joyful energy and iconic performances.

Comments