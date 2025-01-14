Comedy Mind Reader Eric Dittelman Comes To Park Theatre Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eric Dittelman has been entertaining audiences at colleges, comedy clubs and private events with his unique blend of mind reading and stand-up and improvisational comedy. Eric Dittelman comes to The Park Theatre stage in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Friday, January 31 at 7:30pm.

Eric first made a splash when appeared on season 7 NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and advanced to the semi-finals, amazing judges Howard Stern, Howie Mandel and Sharon Osbourne. Eric has also made headlines as a guest on “Ellen,” and recently “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “Penn and Teller’s: Fool Us.”

Growing up in Central Massachusetts, Eric quickly became interested in improv and all things comedy. While in college, Eric continued to hone these skills as he performed on and around campus with various improv and sketch comedy troupes. After graduating, Eric became more and more interested in combining these skills with his lifelong passion for mystery performance. Eric traveled to Las Vegas to study with some of the top mind readers in the world and continued his study of improv at Second City and Improv Boston. He has since performed at The Palazzo and Tropicana hotels in Las Vegas and has appeared in “Entertainment Weekly,” “Rolling Stone” and even “The National Enquirer.”

Dittelman’s combination of mind reading with stand-up and improve comedy has been the perfect recipe for his success appearing on television and live on stage. Having traveled across the country and around the world, Dittelman is sure to make audience members laugh while leaving their jaws dropped in amazement.

Tickets for Eric Dittelman are $25, $33, and $40. All seats are reserved. Purchase in advance by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. You can buy at the door as well. The theatre doors will open at 6:00pm with Howard Randall performing free-of-charge in The Lounge. Alcohol purchases require ID.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston & 60 minutes from Worcester, MA.

