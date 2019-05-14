CZT Holds Auditions For NEXT TO NORMAL

Cue Zero Theatre Company announces auditions for the Pulitzer Prize winning rock musical Next To Normal on Tuesday June 4th at 6:00p, with call backs on Thursday June 6th. Auditions will be held at Kimball Jenkins Estate (266 N Main St) in Concord. Rehearsals will be held Tuesdays/Thursday/Sunday evenings starting June 11th in Manchester, and performances are August 16th-25th at the Hatbox Theater in Concord, NH.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare two 32-bar cuts of songs from rock musicals that best show off their acting and singing ability, and be prepared for a short movement exercise. Callbacks will consist of reading from the script and singing from the show. Auditioners must be no younger than 16 years of age at the time of auditioning. All roles are open.

An information session will be live-streamed on the Cue Zero Facebook page at 7pm on Wednesday May 22nd, where potential auditioners can learn about the directorial team's vision, ask questions, and learn more about the show and company.

Those wishing to audition should fill out this form prior to attending:

https://forms.gle/584ffFTXXPQCqbXV8

Please provide the audition board a theatrical resume and headshot.

Questions can be sent to cztheatre@gmail.com

ABOUT CUE ZERO THEATRE COMPANY: Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers, and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level that need a venue to showcase their work. With our emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of our projects are focused on growing as artists and as people. Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; we treat every member of our team with the respect and courtesy due any working professional, and we ask in return that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top notch. We would like to thank all of our members for their support, and a special thank you to our Benefactor members Tommy McCarthy and Alex Bazis. For more information about the company and our upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.

Next To Normal was originally presented on Broadway in 2009, with music by Tom Kitt, lyrics and book by Brian Yorkey and took home Three Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Next To Normal is presented through special arrangements with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, 423 West 55thStreet, New York, NY 10019 Tel: 212-541-4684 Fax: 212-397-4684 www.MTIShows.com





