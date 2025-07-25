CATVIDEOFEST 2025 Returns to The Park Theatre in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CatVideoFest 2025 is coming back to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, for another purr-fectly delightful afternoon of feline fun. The beloved national festival will screen on Sunday, August 3 at 4:00 p.m., with doors opening at 3:00 p.m. for a special adoption event hosted by Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption.

The 75-minute compilation reel features the latest and greatest in cat content—from viral internet hits and sourced animations to music videos and classic clips—curated from thousands of submissions worldwide. CatVideoFest is a theater-only, family-friendly celebration of all things feline, with proceeds supporting cats in need through partnerships with local shelters and welfare organizations.

“By focusing our fundraising efforts on behalf of local shelters and organizations, we're able to divert money and attention directly to the places and causes that need it most,” said the festival’s producers. Since 2019, CatVideoFest has raised over $150,000 for local rescue groups and inspired countless adoptions and volunteer sign-ups across the country.

In Jaffrey, a portion of ticket sales will benefit Monadnock Kitty Rescue & Adoption. Representatives will be onsite before the show with adoptable cats and information about how to support their work.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Advance tickets are available at theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets may also be purchased in person before the screening.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from Boston. The venue is fully accessible.