JULIDANS Comes to Amsterdam in July

Julidans will present the current state of affairs in contemporary dance. In a broad program, see the work of leading and idiosyncratic choreographers from different cultural and disciplinary backgrounds.

They show more than 40 performances at 14 locations throughout the city, with International Theater Amsterdam as the heart of the festival. Julidans is the festival for international contemporary dance that inspires connoisseurs and curious minds alike.

The Julidans program is characterised by performances by makers who break free from existing forms with original ideas and rattle the shackles of traditions and genres. Dance makers with guts and an idiosyncratic vision of the world, who also stretch the boundaries of dance. Sometimes organically and harmoniously, occasionally with some functional violence.

