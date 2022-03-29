Dutch National Ballet Announces 2022-2023 Season
Featuring six world premières by renowned choreographers such as David Dawson, Ernst Meisner & Marco Gerris, Wubkje Kuindersma, Milena Sidorova and Ted Brandsen.
Last season, Dutch National Ballet celebrated its anniversary by primarily showcasing Dutch choreographers, but this season the company will also turn the spotlight on prominent international choreographers as well as on major works from abroad. Dutch National Ballet will be presenting a season jam-packed with new creations as well as a few classics. The company will be dancing no less than six world premières, which includes the production of Dorian.
This full-length ballet is based on the highly-acclaimed novel by Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray. Ernst Meisner & Marco Gerris will be joining forces for a third time to collaborate on this production of Dorian, which will be performed by Dutch National Ballet, the Junior Company and ISH Dance Collective.
In addition, audiences will be able to enjoy five other premières that Dutch National Ballet has lined up for this season. For instance, artistic director Ted Brandsen has created a new ballet The Chairman Dances especially for the Celebrate! programme, as has young creative associate Milena Sidorova with her world première Regnum. The new season will also feature world premières in Dawson by David Dawson and in Ballet Bubbles by Wubkje Kuindersma and Joshua Junker, which will be performed by the Junior Company on tour.
The Holland Festival will also see Dutch National Ballet perform a tribute programme to honour William Forsythe - a choreographer who has had a huge impact on and helped shape the future of contemporary dance. His work Blake Works 1 will be performed for the first time ever in the Netherlands at this festival. The season will also feature some great classics such as The Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake .
To view the full programme, please consult their online season guide.
DUTCH NATIONAL BALLET
Season 2022 | 2023
CELEBRATE!
Yugen (Dutch premiere)
choreography: Wayne McGregor
music: Leonard Bernstein
The Two of Us
choreography: Christopher Wheeldon
music: Joni Mitchell
The Chairman Dances (world premiere)
choreography: Ted Brandsen
music: John Adams
Regnum (world premiere)
choreography: Milena Sidorova
music: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
13 to 28 September 2022 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet
THE SLEEPING BEAUTY
choreography: Marius Petipa
music: Pyotr Ilyich Tsaikovsky
12 October 2022 to 2 January 2023 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet
BALANCHINE / VAN MANEN / ARQUÉS
The Four Temperaments
choreography: George Balanchine
music: Paul Hindemith
Frank Bridge Variations
choreography: Hans van Manen
music by Benjamin Britten
Manoeuvre
choreography: Juanjo Arqués
music: John Adams
9 to 19 November 2022 - national tour
DAWSON
World premiere
choreography: David Dawson
music: Alex Baranowski
The Four Seasons
choreography: David Dawson
music: Max Richter
8 - 16 December 2022 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet
BALLET BUBBLES (JUNIOR COMPANY)
Pas de deux - Sleeping Beauty
choreography: Sir Peter Wright
music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
World premiere
choreography: Wubkje Kuindersma
World Premiere
choreography: Joshua Junker and others
Blink
choreography: Juanjo Arqués
music: Max Richter
26 January to 15 February 2023 - national tour
MESSA DA REQUIEM
New collaboration between the Dutch National Opera and the Dutch National Ballet
choreography and direction: Christian Spuck
music: Giuseppe Verdi
9 February to 25 February 2023 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet
SWAN LAKE
choreography: Rudi van Dantzig, after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, with Toer van Schayk
music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
22 March to 18 April 2023 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet
DORIAN - world premiere
New collaboration with the Dutch National Ballet, Junior Company and ISH Dance Collective
choreography: Ernst Meisner and Marco Gerris
music: Joey Roukens
11 May to 16 June 2023 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet
FORSYTHE FESTIVAL
choreography: William Forsythe
Blake Works 1
music: James Blake
Pas/Parts 2018
music: Thom Willems
The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude
music: Franz Schubert
10 June to 27 June 2023 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet - during Holland Festival
NEW MOVES
Choreographies: various makers
28 and 29 June 2023 - National Opera & Ballet
INTERNATIONAL TOUR
NEW YORK - FALL FOR DANCE FESTIVAL
Variations for two couples
choreography: Hans van Manen
music: Benjamin Britten, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Stefan Tickmayer, Astor Piazzolla
Two Pieces for HET
Choreography: Hans van Manen
music: Arvo Pärt, Erkki-Sven Tüür
30 September and 1 October 2022