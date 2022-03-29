Dutch National Ballet Announces 2022-2023 Season

Last season, Dutch National Ballet celebrated its anniversary by primarily showcasing Dutch choreographers, but this season the company will also turn the spotlight on prominent international choreographers as well as on major works from abroad. Dutch National Ballet will be presenting a season jam-packed with new creations as well as a few classics. The company will be dancing no less than six world premières, which includes the production of Dorian.

This full-length ballet is based on the highly-acclaimed novel by Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray. Ernst Meisner & Marco Gerris will be joining forces for a third time to collaborate on this production of Dorian, which will be performed by Dutch National Ballet, the Junior Company and ISH Dance Collective.

In addition, audiences will be able to enjoy five other premières that Dutch National Ballet has lined up for this season. For instance, artistic director Ted Brandsen has created a new ballet The Chairman Dances especially for the Celebrate! programme, as has young creative associate Milena Sidorova with her world première Regnum. The new season will also feature world premières in Dawson by David Dawson and in Ballet Bubbles by Wubkje Kuindersma and Joshua Junker, which will be performed by the Junior Company on tour.

The Holland Festival will also see Dutch National Ballet perform a tribute programme to honour William Forsythe - a choreographer who has had a huge impact on and helped shape the future of contemporary dance. His work Blake Works 1 will be performed for the first time ever in the Netherlands at this festival. The season will also feature some great classics such as The Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake .



DUTCH NATIONAL BALLET

Season 2022 | 2023



CELEBRATE!

Yugen (Dutch premiere)

choreography: Wayne McGregor

music: Leonard Bernstein

The Two of Us

choreography: Christopher Wheeldon

music: Joni Mitchell

The Chairman Dances (world premiere)

choreography: Ted Brandsen

music: John Adams

Regnum (world premiere)

choreography: Milena Sidorova

music: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

13 to 28 September 2022 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet



THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

choreography: Marius Petipa

music: Pyotr Ilyich Tsaikovsky

12 October 2022 to 2 January 2023 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet



BALANCHINE / VAN MANEN / ARQUÉS

The Four Temperaments

choreography: George Balanchine

music: Paul Hindemith

Frank Bridge Variations

choreography: Hans van Manen

music by Benjamin Britten

Manoeuvre

choreography: Juanjo Arqués

music: John Adams

9 to 19 November 2022 - national tour



DAWSON

World premiere

choreography: David Dawson

music: Alex Baranowski

The Four Seasons

choreography: David Dawson

music: Max Richter

8 - 16 December 2022 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet



BALLET BUBBLES (JUNIOR COMPANY)

Pas de deux - Sleeping Beauty

choreography: Sir Peter Wright

music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

World premiere

choreography: Wubkje Kuindersma

World Premiere

choreography: Joshua Junker and others

Blink

choreography: Juanjo Arqués

music: Max Richter

26 January to 15 February 2023 - national tour



MESSA DA REQUIEM

New collaboration between the Dutch National Opera and the Dutch National Ballet

choreography and direction: Christian Spuck

music: Giuseppe Verdi

9 February to 25 February 2023 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet



SWAN LAKE

choreography: Rudi van Dantzig, after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, with Toer van Schayk

music: Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky

22 March to 18 April 2023 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet



DORIAN - world premiere

New collaboration with the Dutch National Ballet, Junior Company and ISH Dance Collective

choreography: Ernst Meisner and Marco Gerris

music: Joey Roukens

11 May to 16 June 2023 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet



FORSYTHE FESTIVAL

choreography: William Forsythe

Blake Works 1

music: James Blake

Pas/Parts 2018

music: Thom Willems

The Vertiginous Thrill of Exactitude

music: Franz Schubert

10 June to 27 June 2023 - Dutch National Opera & Ballet - during Holland Festival



NEW MOVES

Choreographies: various makers

28 and 29 June 2023 - National Opera & Ballet



INTERNATIONAL TOUR

NEW YORK - FALL FOR DANCE FESTIVAL

Variations for two couples

choreography: Hans van Manen

music: Benjamin Britten, Einojuhani Rautavaara, Stefan Tickmayer, Astor Piazzolla

Two Pieces for HET

Choreography: Hans van Manen

music: Arvo Pärt, Erkki-Sven Tüür

30 September and 1 October 2022