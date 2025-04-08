'You Got Gold: Celebrating The Songs of John Prine' Sets Nashville Return

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The fourth annual You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine will be presented in Nashville from October 9-12, 2025. This highly anticipated event will feature performances at some of the city's most legendary venues, including the historic Ryman Auditorium (October 10, John Prine's birthday), The Basement East (October 9), The Bluebird Cafe (October 9), and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater (October 11). The week-long celebration will also include various community-focused activities and events, details of which will be announced soon.

Proceeds from the week will benefit The Hello in There Foundation, which was established by the family of John Prine as a way for his fan network, friends, and family to celebrate his memory and generous spirit through a philanthropic commitment to community care. The foundation’s mission is to support marginalized communities and individuals who are often overlooked or discriminated against. The event will showcase performances by an array of surprise artists, paying tribute to John Prine’s extraordinary legacy while highlighting the vibrant community he nurtured over the years.

Tickets for the Ryman Auditorium, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater, and Basement East shows will be available for artist pre-sale starting Wednesday, April 9, at 10 AM CST. Venue pre-sale will start on Thursday, April 10, at 10 AM CST.General on-sale, including tickets for the Bluebird Cafe show, will begin Friday, April 11, at 10:00 AM CT. Full details and ticket information can be found here.

Since its inception in 2021, The Hello in There Foundation has made a significant impact, having donated over $1 million in grantmaking. Last year’s You Got Gold event raised over $300,000 to support the foundation’s mission. Performers at the 2024 event included Jackson Browne, Rosanne Cash, Patti Griffin, SG Goodman, Jesse Welles, Elizabeth Cook, Amanda Shires, Billy Ray Cyrus, Buddy Miller, and more, furthering the foundation’s work and raising awareness for its cause.

The Hello in There Foundation, named after John Prine’s iconic song, connects with and supports marginalized or forgotten individuals and communities. By identifying and collaborating with these communities, the foundation aims to create lasting change and provide essential support.

Regarded as one of the English language’s premier phrase-turners, Prine is a four-time Grammy-winner, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award honoree, a seven-time Americana Music Award-winner, a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient, and member of both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Since his debut in 1971, Prine released over eighteen albums and has had his songs recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others, while drawing effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and more, who knew him as a smiling, shuffling force for good.

