The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company Announces Auditions For THE NERD

Auditions will be held on December 7th at 6:30 p.m.

The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company announces auditions for Tim Shue's The Nerd. Auditions will be held on December 7th at 6:30 p.m. There will be temperature checks and everyone is required to wear a mask. Social distancing will be in place.

The Nerd is a wonderful comedic adventure wherein an aspiring young architect, Willum Cubbert, has often told his friends about the debt he owes to Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. After having written to Rick to say that he would always be available to do anything for him, Rick shows up and it becomes abundantly clear that Rick is a hopeless "nerd" that makes Willum's life almost unbearable.

For more information, including cast requirements, please visit their website at hpactn.com. The Hendersonville Performing Arts Company is located in the City Square Shopping Center, 260 West Main St., Suite 204 in Hendersonville.

