Nashville Symphony to Relaunch 'Music in My Neighborhood' Initiative

The Nashville Symphony has announced the fourth iteration of its community engagement initiative "Music in My Neighborhood,” a weeklong cultural exchange in the form of a musical takeover of a neighborhood in Nashville. In 2026, “Music in My Neighborhood” takes place January 28 through February 7 in the Glencliff-Woodbine neighborhood, where the Symphony will partner with local organizations to highlight Glencliff-Woodbine's history, culture, and residents through a series of free ensemble performances, educational programs, and unique collaborations. More information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/mimn.

“We are excited to host the fourth iteration of Music in My Neighborhood in the Glencliff-Woodbine neighborhood, where there is such a rich history of music and community building,” Nashville Symphony Director of Community Engagement Kelley Bell said. “Working with local leaders, educators and organizations has been a vital part of this process. Our goal is to highlight the amazing things already happening in the neighborhood, and we welcome everyone to join us in celebrating Glencliff-Woodbine.”

There are three public events planned, including an instrument petting zoo at Coleman Community Center, Storytime Ensemble at Thompson Lane Library Branch, and a full Orchestra concert taking place on Wednesday, January 28 at 7:30 PM at Nashville School of the Arts featuring works by Leonard Bernstein, Manuel de Falla, Aaron Copland, Florence Price, Arturo Marquez, and more. A full list of public events appears below. All public events are FREE, with entry granted on a first come, first served basis.

There are also several non-public activities planned at schools, community centers, and with other partner organizations, including an instrument petting zoo at Coleman Community Center; a story time ensemble at Thompson Lane Branch Library; and more.

The Symphony strives to serve the city of Nashville by working with the community to make music for the community. Community partners in Glencliff-Woodbine include Aventura Community School, Coleman Community Center, Fall Hamilton Elementary, LEAD Cameron Middle School, LEAD Cameron High School, Nashville Public Library, Nashville School of the Arts, and Wright Middle School.

Schedule of Public Events

All public events and activities are FREE and are denoted in the schedule of events below. Tickets are not required for public events, and entry is granted on a first come, first served basis. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance.

* Public Events

+ Classroom and Non-Public Events

Wednesday, 1/28

7:30 PM – Full Orchestra Performance, Nashville School for the Arts *

Thursday, 1/29

4:00 PM – Instrument Petting Zoo, Coleman Community Center *

Saturday, 2/7

3:00 PM – Story Time Ensemble, Thompson Lane Branch Library *

Friday, 2/13

Brass Ensemble Performance, LEAD Cameron High School +

All Year

String Coaching Residency, Nashville School of the Arts +

Date TBD

Lunar New Year Ensemble Performance, Glencliff High School +

Past Events

Tuesday, 10/21/25

Story Time Ensemble, Fall Hamilton Elementary +

Wednesday, 11/19/25

Artist Visit with Giancarlo Guerrero and Pacho Flores, Wright Middle School +

Thursday, 11/20/25

Wind/String Trio Ensemble Performance, LEAD Cameron Middle School +

Thursday, 12/11/25

Brass Ensemble Performance, Aventura Community School +