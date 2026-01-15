Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Meghan Murphy Chambers - BROAD - Nashville Repertory Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joi Ware - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa K. Durmon - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre
Best Dance Production
HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Direction Of A Musical
Leah Lowe - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Hunter Foster - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre
Best Ensemble
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dalton Hamilton - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sarah Michele Bailey - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre
Best Musical
COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Brenda Sparks - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Gabriela Bulka - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Clarence Brown Theatre
Best Play
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Nashville Shakespeare Festival
Best Production of an Opera
CARMEN - Nashville Opera
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gary C. Hoff - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kassidy Marsh - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Adam Pingel - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Springhouse Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cumberland County Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
Clarence Brown Theatre
