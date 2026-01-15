 tracker
Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!

By: Jan. 15, 2026
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards! 

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Meghan Murphy Chambers - BROAD - Nashville Repertory Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joi Ware - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa K. Durmon - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre

Best Dance Production
HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical
Leah Lowe - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play
Hunter Foster - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre

Best Ensemble
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dalton Hamilton - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sarah Michele Bailey - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre

Best Musical
COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Brenda Sparks - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Gabriela Bulka - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Clarence Brown Theatre

Best Play
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Nashville Shakespeare Festival

Best Production of an Opera
CARMEN - Nashville Opera

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gary C. Hoff - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kassidy Marsh - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Adam Pingel - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Springhouse Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cumberland County Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre
Clarence Brown Theatre

