Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Meghan Murphy Chambers - BROAD - Nashville Repertory Theatre



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joi Ware - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Melissa K. Durmon - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre



Best Dance Production

HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse



Best Direction Of A Musical

Leah Lowe - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Hunter Foster - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre



Best Ensemble

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Clarence Brown Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dalton Hamilton - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Sarah Michele Bailey - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre



Best Musical

COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Brenda Sparks - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Gabriela Bulka - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Clarence Brown Theatre



Best Play

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Nashville Shakespeare Festival



Best Production of an Opera

CARMEN - Nashville Opera



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gary C. Hoff - COME FROM AWAY - Nashville Repertory Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patty McGary - HAIRSPRAY - Cumberland County Playhouse



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Kassidy Marsh - RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL - Playhouse 615



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Adam Pingel - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Springhouse Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Cumberland County Playhouse



Favorite Local Theatre

Clarence Brown Theatre

