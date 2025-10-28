Studio Tenn Brings WHITE CHRISTMAS To Turner Theater In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Studio Tenn will present a new production of White Christmas beginning Thursday, December 4, and running through Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Turner Theater inside The Factory at Franklin.

Based on Irving Berlin’s beloved song, White Christmas follows WWII veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they join a pair of singing sisters for a holiday show at a Vermont inn. The story blends friendship, romance, and seasonal warmth with classic songs including “White Christmas,” “Sisters,” “Snow,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” and “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep.”

For the first time in its 16-year history, Studio Tenn will operate on a full Broadway schedule, offering eight performances each week, including weekend matinee and evening shows.

In a rare collaboration, Tony Award–nominated choreographer Randy Skinner has granted Studio Tenn special permission to restage his original Broadway choreography from the musical’s 2000 debut. The production will be directed by Patrick Cassidy, Studio Tenn’s Artistic Director.

“This is Broadway magic right here in Franklin,” said Cassidy. “White Christmas captures what makes the holiday season so special. It’s the kind of show that reminds me why I fell in love with musical theatre, and I know it will do the same for our audiences, especially with the cast we’re honored to have on the Turner Theater stage.”

The cast features Ben Laxton (The Book of Mormon, Jersey Boys) as Bob Wallace and Jeremy Benton (Mary Poppins!, 42nd Street) as Phil Davis, who will also serve as co-choreographer. Lisa Karlin (1776) and Elizabeth McGuire (42nd Street, White Christmas) will portray the Haynes sisters and co-choreograph using Skinner’s original material.

Tickets start at $50 and are available at studiotenn.com, by phone at (615) 541-8200, or at the Turner Theater box office. Discounts are offered for active military, veterans, students, and educators with valid ID.