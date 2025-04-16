SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED To Premiere at Belcourt Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Nashville premiere of Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted will take place at the historic Belcourt Theater in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 12, 2025, from 8:00 to 9:30 PM. The event will be followed by a live Q&A with Swamp Dogg himself, offering a rare opportunity for fans to engage with the iconic artist about the film, his boundary-pushing career, and his latest creative ventures. For tickets and more information about the premiere, please visit here.

Directed with humor and heart, Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted (2024) is a feature-length documentary chronicling the life, music, and irrepressible spirit of Jerry Williams Jr.—better known to the world as Swamp Dogg. Swamp Dogg, a trailblazing soul singer, producer, and cultural maverick, has spent over six decades making music that defies categorization, shaping the sounds of soul, country, hip-hop, and beyond.

Then, on May 14, Swamp Dogg will take over the stage at The Blue Room in Nashville for a full live performance, bringing his unparalleled charisma and musical legacy to life. Expect a night of soul, satire, and Swamp Dogg classics.

This event is part of a wider celebration of Swamp Dogg’s multifaceted career, which includes the upcoming release of If You Can Kill It, I Can Cook It (Pioneer Works Press, May 20). Part cookbook, part autobiography, and all Swamp Dogg, the spiral-bound hardcover features over 50 of his favorite recipes—alongside outrageous stories from a life well-seasoned. In May 2024, Oh Boy Records released Blackgrass: From West Virginia to 125th Street, his newest genre-bending album that NPR’s Ken Tucker called “one of the best country albums of the year.” The album is steeped in Swamp Dogg’s signature mix of the sacred and the profane and features performances from Margo Price, Jenny Lewis, Justin Vernon, and more.

Swamp Dogg isn’t just a music legend—he’s a cultural icon. From his start as a 12-year-old prodigy named Little Jerry to becoming Atlantic Records’ first Black A&R man, Swamp Dogg’s singular voice and vision have shaped generations of sound and soul.

