Roxy Regional Theatre To Unveil 37th Season Friday, May 10

A musical about auditioning for a musical. A pair of star-crossed lovers. A spirit-filled holiday classic. A hot and steamy New Orleans summer. A future where firemen set fires instead of putting them out. A habit-forming musical comedy. A sharpshooting star. This is just a taste of what awaits the corner of Franklin and First in 2019-2020.

For the seventh consecutive year, longtime supporters Mark, Ricki, John Mark and Will Holleman will host "Happenin' at the Hollemans," an evening of entertainment featuring the unveiling of the Roxy Regional Theatre's highly-anticipated Season 37, on Friday, May 10, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Tables will be themed around each production, featuring hors d'oeuvres and libations from local vendors, including Chartwells, Budweiser of Clarksville, AJAX Distributing, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery and others, with floral designs by Sango Village Florist.

This annual spring fundraiser is the official announcement for Season 37, giving patrons the opportunity to help sponsor productions in the upcoming season. Patrons can choose their show and level of support and enjoy benefits ranging from program recognition and complimentary tickets to marquee space.

The Hollemans' home is located at 1280 Madison Street, just past Pageant Lane and across from Glenwood Drive. Parking is available at Veterans Plaza, and valet attendants will be on-hand. Tickets to "Happenin' at the Hollemans" are $50 per person and may be purchased online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Mondays through Fridays, and one hour prior to performances). Patrons are requested to RSVP by May 3, but a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.







