Pam Lewis Recognized by NMWA for 2025 Honor Award

The National Museum of Women in the Arts (NMWA) has honored Pam Lewis by including her in its esteemed 2025 Honor Roll, recognizing her dedication to promoting and supporting women artists. This honor reflects her generous contribution to the museum’s ongoing mission to highlight the achievements of women in the arts and address gender disparities in the art world.



The #5WomenArtists campaign, launched by NMWA, encourages people to name five women artists, a challenge that underscores the historic lack of recognition women have received in the field. This initiative aims to bring greater visibility to female artists while fostering awareness and dialogue about equity in the arts.

Pam Lewis’ commitment to this cause ensures that NMWA can continue its crucial work in advocacy, exhibitions, and educational programming. Her donation directly supports the museum’s upcoming exhibitions, including Uncanny, a showcase of contemporary women artists, and contributes to efforts that expand the representation of diverse voices in the arts community.



"I am deeply honored to be recognized by the National Museum of Women in the Arts," said Pam Lewis. "I have been involved with the arts for a long time. It has been a big passion of mine. NMWA’s work is critical in amplifying voices, and I am proud to contribute to their mission."



Inclusion on the 2025 Honor Roll places Pam among a distinguished group of individuals who believe in the power of art to inspire change and create a more inclusive cultural landscape. Her generosity helps sustain NMWA’s efforts to educate the public, support emerging artists, and advocate for the rightful place of women in the art world.



The 2025 Honor Roll will be displayed at the museum and on its official website, acknowledging those whose contributions have played a key role in shaping a brighter future for women in the arts.

For more information about the National Museum of Women in the Arts and how to support its mission, please visit nmwa.org/honor2025.

