Nashville Social Club's Swan Music Hall Hosts Songwriter's Round Featuring Jakota Wass

Carson City's Nashville Social Club continues to cement its place as a premier cultural and musical destination in Northern Nevada with its next installment in the acclaimed Songwriter's Round series.

This Sunday, April 6th at 4PM, The Swan Music Hall will welcome audiences into an intimate listening experience, featuring four celebrated singer-songwriters in a captivating in-the-round performance.

Headlining the event is rising country artist Jakota Wass, whose previous sold-out show at The Swan made waves earlier this year. Known for channeling his western upbringing into deeply personal and emotionally resonant music, Wass brings a compelling blend of original material and classic favorites that resonate with fans of traditional and contemporary country alike.

Joining Wass on stage is Rachael McElhiney, a Reno-based artist cherished for her unique blend of tenderness, humor, and expressive songwriting. With a prolific career that includes multiple solo EPs and the 2023 collaborative release Hospital Bed & Breakfast, McElhiney brings both authenticity and charm to every performance. The lineup also features Tyler John Kraehling, a modern troubadour whose storytelling spans the American landscape, and local rock icon Max Volume, whose decades-long career as a musician and DJ adds a powerful presence to the afternoon's lineup.

Tickets are available in advance or at the door. Guests are encouraged to enhance their experience by reserving a pre-show lunch or post-show dinner at the Nashville Social Club's renowned dining room, where cocktails and comfort cuisine set the stage for a perfect Sunday of music and connection.

